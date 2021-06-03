DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 5th, 2021

Berry, Chuck - The Original King Of Rock Ã¢â¬â¢NÃ¢â¬â¢ Roll (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: Chuck Berry's impact on music may not have been felt immediately when he released his songs in the 1950s, but it became a deeper appreciation through the years, despite his personal demons and volatility, some of which can be found in Taylor Hackford's film Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock and Roll, in which a 60-something Berry and a 40-something Keith Richards almost come to blows over how Berry's "Carol" should be played at a star-studded concert. As "The Original King of Rock and Roll," a new documentary on Berry by Jon Brewer shows, Chuck was totally right on that, and covers some other facets on Berry's life in this new (and "Fully-Authorized") documentary on Berry. This film does borrow from film used in Hail! Hail!, along with interview footage from some of the subjects in it, but also includes new in...Read the entire review »