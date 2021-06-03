DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 5th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,450
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Paramount Presents: The Court Jester (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVArguably comedian Danny Kaye's best comedy, The Court Jester (1956) is finally on Blu-ray with a video transfer befitting its VistaVision origins. It's doubtful the movie has looked this good since its initial releases; better, certainly, than past inadequate past home video versions. Kaye was unique among comedians of the time. After a few, low-budget two-reelers he made for Educational Pictures in the late-1930s, Kaye made his feature debut in the splashy Technicolor musical Up in Arms (1944), the first of many films he made for producer Samuel Goldwyn, who spared no expense on future Kaye vehicles. Indeed, Kaye starred in nothing but big-budget color films until 1958's Me and the Colonel, his first starring feature in black-and-white. The Court Jester was reportedly the most expensive film comedy made up to that time, at $4 million, and the money is all there, up on t...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Shogun's Joy Of Torture (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:One of numerous âtorture anthology' films made by the inimitable Teruo Ishii, 1968's Shogun's Joy Of Torture presents three separate short stories set in the feudal era, all of which are joined by some obvious thematic elements. On their own, these stories are strong stuff, and when combined, they make for an even grislier viewing experience, albeit a very nicely made one. The production values in the film, like the other âtorture' films that Ishii made, are top notch and the film exhibits some gorgeous cinematography which, when you contrast it to the content it's displaying, makes for a paradoxical film.After a grotesque introductory scene which serves as a primer for what's to come, we're introduced to a manual laborer named Shinza who gets injured on the job after taking a log to the back of the head. Set in the days long before workman's compens...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Berry, Chuck - The Original King Of Rock Ã¢â¬â¢NÃ¢â¬â¢ Roll (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Chuck Berry's impact on music may not have been felt immediately when he released his songs in the 1950s, but it became a deeper appreciation through the years, despite his personal demons and volatility, some of which can be found in Taylor Hackford's film Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock and Roll, in which a 60-something Berry and a 40-something Keith Richards almost come to blows over how Berry's "Carol" should be played at a star-studded concert. As "The Original King of Rock and Roll," a new documentary on Berry by Jon Brewer shows, Chuck was totally right on that, and covers some other facets on Berry's life in this new (and "Fully-Authorized") documentary on Berry. This film does borrow from film used in Hail! Hail!, along with interview footage from some of the subjects in it, but also includes new in...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off