DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 4th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,449
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 4th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Filmworker (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVDuring the making of his classic film Yojimbo (1961), director Akira Kurosawa constantly berated Kazuo Miyagawa, the celebrated cinematographer, perhaps greatest cinematographer in all of Japanese cinema. Yet here was Kurosawa verbally abusing him like an incompetent gofer, yelling at him and calling him an idiot in front of the entire crew. Assistant cameraman Daisuke Kimura remembered asking Miyagawa, "Why do you put up with it?" to which Miyagawa replied, "With hack directors I don't even listen to what they're saying, but look at Kurosawa. He's out there sweeping the street, painting the set, adjusting the smallest of details, even things the camera won't pick up. He's working harder than anyone else, all in search of the perfect shot. That's the sign of a great director. So, you put up with it."Kurosawa had his disciples, like Teruyo Nogami, devoted follower and trusted assistant beginni...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Runaway Train (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:It's a shame that Runaway Train, a deft and rough-around-the-edges character study about the inevitability of man's fight against his own nature wrapped around a nail-biting action thriller, got lost in the shuffle amongst its studio's regular fare of exploitation. The Cannon Group was legendary for their output of shameless schlock, which later made them a magnet for lovers of 80s cheese and trash. Check out the terrific doc, Electric Boogaloo, about their rise and fall. So when a legitimately great and prestigious piece of 70s style gruff filmmaking fell on their laps, they didn't have the budget or the experience to push for awards recognition. Runaway Train still got away with three Oscar nominations, but its fearless execution and bold approach to its deeply flawed characters deserved more. Thankfully, it gained quite a cult following over the years by cineph...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off