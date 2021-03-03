DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Jazz on a Summer's Day (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAs a casual fan of jazz but no expert, I figured the concert movie Jazz on a Summer's Day (1959) would be good but it far exceeded my expectations. Directed by famous commercial photographer Bert Stern and editor Aram Avakian (known for his collaborations with director Arthur Penn), it's a visual and, especially, aural feast. Much of the film, sometimes too much of the film, turns its cameras away from the performers to focus on myriad other things - spectators and water, mainly - but this approach works for the most part. Louis Armstrong and, somewhat incongruously, Chuck Berry and Mahalia Jackson are the star attractions but many lesser-known performers, especially featured performers in headliner acts, are just as fascinating to watch and to listen to, sometimes more so. The film, shot in Eastman color and 1.37:1 standard format and released here in DTS-HD 2.0 stereo surround, is among th...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Schoolgirls in Chains (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenWith a title like Schoolgirls in Chains you sort of know what you're in for, although like many movies of this type the title was decided on later and isn't entirely accurate- the cover art certainly isn't either. Made circa 1973 the story focuses on two brothers- Frank (Gary Kent, who also served as production manager) who's kind of smart, and John (John Stoglin) who is mentally eight years old. Living in an isolated house with their demented mother (Greta Gaylord), they keep themselves amused by kidnapping young women and holding them captive in the cellar (but not in chains), where they are raped by Frank and "played with" by John- somewhat innocent kids' games like hide and seek but also playing "doctor" where he shoves random pills down their throats and tries to "operate" on them with his pocket knife. As the movie starts they already have two captives, one of which is seriously ill and...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Friendsgiving (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterAfter both of their respective long-term relationships end, Abby (Kat Dennings) has a plan to ease her heartbreak: spend Thanksgiving with her lifelong best friend Molly (Malin Akerman). Unbeknownst to Abby, Molly's solution to heartbreak involves a handsome philanthropist rebound, Jeff (Jack Donnelly). Before Molly can tell Abby that Jeff will be present, Molly's friends Lauren (Aisha Tyler) and Dan (Deon Cole) beg to come over after their plans fall through, plus, Molly's mother Helen (Jane Seymour) shows up uninvited. Before long, what was supposed to be a one-on-one friend hang has turned into a crowded holiday celebration, with several potential new paramours for Abby, Molly's older ex Gunnar (Ryan Hanson), and several other friends and acquaintances in tow (Christine Taylor, Chelsea Peretti, and more).As the midbudget film goes extinct in Hollywood, there has been an increase in low-bud...Read the entire review »
