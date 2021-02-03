DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 1st, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 1st, 2021
Highly Recommended
Crossed Swords (aka The Prince and the Pauper) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA handsomely produced if slightly stodgy historical-adventure targeting family audiences, Crossed Swords (originally released in the U.K. as The Prince and the Pauper, 1977) was criticized at the time for reasons that seem less serious crimes today. Most negative reviews were unduly harsh on star Mark Lester (Oliver!) for both his performance and his age, while Richard Fleischer's direction, to a lesser degree, was unfavorably compared to Richard Lester's helming of The Three and Four Musketeers (1973/74), made by the same producers and screenwriter and featuring a few of the same cast members (Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch, Charlton Heston, etc.). But Crossed Swords' all-star cast is clearly having fun, much of this fun successfully conveyed to the movie audience. Filmed mostly in Hungary, the production design and cinematography (by Jack Cardiff) are good, fea...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Elizabethtown: Paramount Presents (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The release of Elizabethtown in 2005 marked an unexpected shift in the career of writer-director Cameron Crowe. It was the moment that many fans and sympathetic critics jumped off-board and seemed to stay off. The reception to his ensuing features, We Bought a Zoo (2011) and Aloha (2015), could be charitably described as "lukewarm at best." So quickly the heart-on-its-sleeve earnestness and sloppy romanticism that had earned Crowe some Oscar nominations -- and one screenwriting win -- for Jerry Maguire and
