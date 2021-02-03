DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 1st, 2021

Crossed Swords (aka The Prince and the Pauper) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV A handsomely produced if slightly stodgy historical-adventure targeting family audiences, Crossed Swords (originally released in the U.K. as The Prince and the Pauper, 1977) was criticized at the time for reasons that seem less serious crimes today. Most negative reviews were unduly harsh on star Mark Lester (Oliver!) for both his performance and his age, while Richard Fleischer's direction, to a lesser degree, was unfavorably compared to Richard Lester's helming of The Three and Four Musketeers (1973/74), made by the same producers and screenwriter and featuring a few of the same cast members (Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch, Charlton Heston, etc.). But Crossed Swords' all-star cast is clearly having fun, much of this fun successfully conveyed to the movie audience. Filmed mostly in Hungary, the production design and cinematography (by Jack Cardiff) are good, fea...Read the entire review »