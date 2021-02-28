DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, February 27th, 2021

The Don is Dead (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by filmmaker Richard Fleischer in 1973 for Universal Pictures and based on the novel of the same name by Marvin H. Albert, The Don Is Dead follows Frank Regalbuto (Robert Forster), a mobster in the employ of a crime family operating out of Las Vegas. When the elder Don of the family dies, Angelo DiMorra (Anthony Quinn) moves in to take his place and Frank is loyal to him, the way a good mafia soldier should be.Things get tricky when the rival mob in the area puts the moves on the DiMorra family's turf, hoping to move in and wipe them out. They're clever enough to get Frank embroiled in all of this too, staging things in such a way that he starts to believe that his girlfriend, Ruby (Angel Tomkins), is sleeping with Angelo, the idea here being that Frank will not be happy with this and take Angelo out for them. Eventually Frank brings in two brot...Read the entire review »