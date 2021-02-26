DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 25th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 25th, 2021
Recommended
Shoot Out (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVActor Gregory Peck starred in some good Westerns later in this career (The Stalking Moon, Billy Two Hats) but Shoot Out (1971) is as bland as its title. Made by the same Producer-Director-Screenwriter team behind the popular and acclaimed True Grit (1969), Shoot Out clumsily tries to recapture some of that magic, pairing bank robber Peck with a young girl, grafting that story onto an unrelated, underdeveloped revenge plot. That doesn't work, but the biggest problem with the film is that the three thugs dispatched to follow Peck's character throughout the story are contenders for the Most Gratingly Annoying Villains in Western Movie History. The movie opens with Clay Lomax (Peck) released from prison after seven long years, following a bank ...Read the entire review »
The Underneath (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: I will admit, it takes a little while for The Underneath to start firing on all cylinders. Released in 1995, the film is a remake of the 1948 film noir Criss Cross from writer-director Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh has never been happy with the film -- he had his script credit replaced with "Sam Lowry," the main character from Brazil -- and, watching The Underneath, one can feel the filmmaker fighting with himself.Many stylistic ideas on display here -- the achronological story structure, the aggressive use of color gels, and the selection of different film stocks to help distinguish different ti...Read the entire review »
