DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 25th, 2021

Shoot Out (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Actor Gregory Peck starred in some good Westerns later in this career (The Stalking Moon, Billy Two Hats) but Shoot Out (1971) is as bland as its title. Made by the same Producer-Director-Screenwriter team behind the popular and acclaimed True Grit (1969), Shoot Out clumsily tries to recapture some of that magic, pairing bank robber Peck with a young girl, grafting that story onto an unrelated, underdeveloped revenge plot. That doesn't work, but the biggest problem with the film is that the three thugs dispatched to follow Peck's character throughout the story are contenders for the Most Gratingly Annoying Villains in Western Movie History. The movie opens with Clay Lomax (Peck) released from prison after seven long years, following a bank ...Read the entire review »