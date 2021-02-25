DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 24th, 2021
Recommended
Newman's Law (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenGeorge Peppard stars in this middle-weight cop film first released in 1974. Title character Vince Newman has a reputation for high integrity, which annoys some of his fellow police force as well as the criminals. While busting a small-time drug pusher and refusing to look the other way in exchange for a share in his profits, Newman and his partner Garry (Roger Robinson) are led to an old house which not only has a huge stash of drugs but turns out to be run by the notorious international dealer Frank Lo Falcone (Louis Zorich), who has escaped prosecution for a good number of years. He's been in Italy but gets extradited back to the US where his gang of lackeys rush to his side and help him move into a fancy new house. It turns out that they had already "bought" a cop on the force to handle this and keep Falcone out of trouble, but Newman came into the picture unexpectedly and the only solution is t...Read the entire review »
Rosebud (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThere's no sled in this Rosebud, which is not to say the movie isn't tough sledding. A kidnapping-political thriller, Rosebud was the penultimate film of director Otto Preminger. Considering how it came out, one is surprised he was entrusted to make another one. It's a very strange picture, at once both slick and globe-trotting yet also incredibly shoddy. It features both established and up-and-coming actors of note, but has no good performances, though star Peter O'Toole is interesting to watch. The direction is almost amateurish at times, yet in other ways it exhibits some intelligence.Most bizarre is the film's structure. Both O'Toole and Richard Attenborough get above-the-title billing, but O'Toole doesn't appear until nearly 30 minutes into the film, and Attenborough's first appearance comes nearly an hour later, the first of two brief scenes totaling maybe five of the film's 1...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Man With a Movie Camera (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie and the Audio: I'm breaking slightly from the standard review form here, because my response to Kino's new Blu-ray of Dziga Vertov's 1929 film Man with a Movie Camera is specific to this edition. If any of you readers have spent time in a film school -- especially a traditional, establishment film school -- you've likely seen at least a clip of Man with a Movie Camera. It is a fundamental text in the history of filmmaking. A documentary that transcends the genre, Man with a Movie Camera uses dozens of experimental techniques that push the film away from narrative conventions and toward the abstraction of poetry and music.Kino's Blu-ray comes from a British Film Institute presentation of this silent Soviet classic that is ...Read the entire review »
