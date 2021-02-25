DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 24th, 2021

Newman's Law (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen George Peppard stars in this middle-weight cop film first released in 1974. Title character Vince Newman has a reputation for high integrity, which annoys some of his fellow police force as well as the criminals. While busting a small-time drug pusher and refusing to look the other way in exchange for a share in his profits, Newman and his partner Garry (Roger Robinson) are led to an old house which not only has a huge stash of drugs but turns out to be run by the notorious international dealer Frank Lo Falcone (Louis Zorich), who has escaped prosecution for a good number of years. He's been in Italy but gets extradited back to the US where his gang of lackeys rush to his side and help him move into a fancy new house. It turns out that they had already "bought" a cop on the force to handle this and keep Falcone out of trouble, but Newman came into the picture unexpectedly and the only solution is t...Read the entire review »