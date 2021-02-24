DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Little Prince (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:We all have to grow up and leave behind a significant chunk of our childhood innocence and idealism, but that doesn't mean that we have to forget. We neither need to become lifeless cogs in a machine to prove our usefulness nor should we leave all responsibility behind and spend an illusory existence of arrested development. Life isn't a zero-sum game, and no matter how drab and monotone it can get, magic can be found everywhere and everything. We just have to remember where to look for it.Antoine De Saint-Exupery's novella The Little Prince, full of boundless abstract imagination and bittersweet allegory on the child's mind slipping into the rigid confines of adulthood, is timeless and unique in the way that it indulges in its giddy magic while confronting the adult's conflict. The original book is full of zany and charming illustrations and builds an in-universe tha...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Forest (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The Forest, directed by Don Jones in 1982, starts off with a lot of traffic jam footage before introducing us to Steve (Dean Russell) and Charlie (John Batis), two dudes looking to ditch their better halves and enjoy some man time out in the woods. Okay. At any rate, they're stuck in the traffic we just watched for ten-minutes and, once they make it through, we get to see them hanging out with the aforementioned wives, Sharon (Tomi Barrett) and Teddi (Ann Wilkinson). They're enjoying what by all accounts appears to be a nice, lovely dinner. The girls figure if they guys are going to head out on a camping trip by themselves, then they're going to do the same thing, albeit at a different campsite and before you know it the guys are heading into one part of the forest while the girls are heading into another part, but not before a car breaks down meaning that the ladi...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The War (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: When The War first came out, it was viewed as more of a curious acting choice for Kevin Costner than anything else. The man who achieved Oscar winning success with Dances With Wolves had appeared in a clever mix of films that married critical with popular success. The War was the last one before the financial monster and natural resource depriver that was Waterworld (it did consume quite a large chunk of Hawaiian metal for its sets, hence the obscurish joke). So how does The War play out in high definition? Written by Kathy McWorter and directed by Jon Avnet Fried Green Tomatoes, Stephen (Costner) returns home after a stint in a hospital, immediately following a tour of dut...Read the entire review »
