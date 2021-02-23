DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 22nd, 2021

The Dog Doc: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: The births (and deaths) of family members close to me over the last few years have had me on a road about integrative treatment that I was not prepared for, but have since accepted for various reasons. Why wouldn't you decide on some out of the box methods to extend a loved one's quality of life? And it is explained in a way that I wish I'd had before in a documentary called The Dog Doc, a movie about a veterinarian. And I have no pets! The Cindy Meehl project focuses on Marty Goldstein, a doctor in New York who graduated from Cornell and knew treatment from a conventional perspective, but found that holistic treatment helped with his health, and inspired him to direct it to his animal patients, which have been received mostly with success. The feature looks at several patients who come in and out of the hospital he operates. It interviews the owners of the pets, ...Read the entire review »