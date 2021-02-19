DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 18th, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 18th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 18th, 2021
Recommended
The Suspect (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Though it has its share of good points, including a good performance from star Charles Laughton, The Suspect (1944), a period film noir from director Robert Siodmak, operates from an untenable premise leading to an inevitable, unsatisfying resolution. The video transfer is also problematic, comparing unfavorably against other black-and-white Universal titles from the mid-â40s also on Blu-ray, while the audio has strange issues this writer has never quite encountered before. In Edwardian London, Philip Marshall (Laughton) is the manager at a bustling tobacconist firm, much respected there, and admired by his neighbors for his unusually kind and generous demeanor. However, his wife Cora (Rosalind Ivan) is a shrew with no redeeming features at all, and despite Philip'...Read the entire review »

 

Skip It
Southland Tales: Cannes Cut + Theatrical Cut (2-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:Southland Tales is what happens when you give Neil Breen HGH and PCP, hand over a twenty million dollar budget and complete creative freedom, then tell him to go buck wild. As a connoisseur of "so-bad-it's-good" cinema that emerges out of narcissist nincompoops with zero self-awareness, yet an endless abundance of confidence as world-altering artistical geniuses, it's a fascinating specimen.Such woefully misguided attempts at self-aggrandizing auteur manifestos in the form of feature narrative tortures usually comes in the form of low-budget, DIY projects that the likes of Breen and Tommy Wiseau scrap together on their own. That's because no one with half a brain would ever fund their masturbatory fantasies where they're the smartest, deepest, sexiest artiste to have ever graced our world.Writer/director Richard Kelly's stomach-churning three-way car crash ...Read the entire review »
