DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 18th, 2021
Recommended
The Suspect (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThough it has its share of good points, including a good performance from star Charles Laughton, The Suspect (1944), a period film noir from director Robert Siodmak, operates from an untenable premise leading to an inevitable, unsatisfying resolution. The video transfer is also problematic, comparing unfavorably against other black-and-white Universal titles from the mid-â40s also on Blu-ray, while the audio has strange issues this writer has never quite encountered before. In Edwardian London, Philip Marshall (Laughton) is the manager at a bustling tobacconist firm, much respected there, and admired by his neighbors for his unusually kind and generous demeanor. However, his wife Cora (Rosalind Ivan) is a shrew with no redeeming features at all, and despite Philip'...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Southland Tales: Cannes Cut + Theatrical Cut (2-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Southland Tales is what happens when you give Neil Breen HGH and PCP, hand over a twenty million dollar budget and complete creative freedom, then tell him to go buck wild. As a connoisseur of "so-bad-it's-good" cinema that emerges out of narcissist nincompoops with zero self-awareness, yet an endless abundance of confidence as world-altering artistical geniuses, it's a fascinating specimen.Such woefully misguided attempts at self-aggrandizing auteur manifestos in the form of feature narrative tortures usually comes in the form of low-budget, DIY projects that the likes of Breen and Tommy Wiseau scrap together on their own. That's because no one with half a brain would ever fund their masturbatory fantasies where they're the smartest, deepest, sexiest artiste to have ever graced our world.Writer/director Richard Kelly's stomach-churning three-way car crash ...Read the entire review »
