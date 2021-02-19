DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 18th, 2021

Southland Tales: Cannes Cut + Theatrical Cut (2-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movie:Southland Tales is what happens when you give Neil Breen HGH and PCP, hand over a twenty million dollar budget and complete creative freedom, then tell him to go buck wild. As a connoisseur of "so-bad-it's-good" cinema that emerges out of narcissist nincompoops with zero self-awareness, yet an endless abundance of confidence as world-altering artistical geniuses, it's a fascinating specimen.Such woefully misguided attempts at self-aggrandizing auteur manifestos in the form of feature narrative tortures usually comes in the form of low-budget, DIY projects that the likes of Breen and Tommy Wiseau scrap together on their own. That's because no one with half a brain would ever fund their masturbatory fantasies where they're the smartest, deepest, sexiest artiste to have ever graced our world.Writer/director Richard Kelly's stomach-churning three-way car crash