DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 17th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,434
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 17th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Man From Del Rio | The Ride Back - Anthony Quinn Western Double Feature (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA pair of low-budget but above-average Anthony Quinn Westerns made independently for release through United Artists, both Man from Del Rio (1956) and The Ride Back (1957) are unusual and interesting throughout. r Man from Del Rio has a strong opening. Quick-draw gunfighter Dan Ritchy (Barry Atwater, uncredited) rides into the town of Mesa, greeted at the saloon by Hispanic peasant Dave Robles (Quinn), who almost meekly challenges him to a gunfight. Ritchy, Robles explains, was one of a band of outlaws that terrorized his village five years ago and he's spent that time learning to shoot. Ritchy can scarcely believe such a low-life would challenge him, bu...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Freaky (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:If you find yourself wondering whether you have stumbled upon another to sequel to Happy Death Day during the opening minutes of Freaky, you're not far off. Writer/Director Christopher Landon injects similar humor into this horror comedy, which also offers an energetic female lead and a game supporting cast. This time out, Kathryn Newton plays high-school outcast Millie Kessler, who is stalked by the Blissfield Butcher, a serial killer played by Vince Vaughn. Through some nifty magic via a dagger known as "La Dola," the butcher and Millie unwittingly switch bodies. Now, the brutal killer has the innocent shroud of a teenager, and Millie freaks out the entire town walking around in the pants of a murderer. Freaky is a welcome entry in the body-swap genre, and is a breezy, entertaining s...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off