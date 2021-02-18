DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

Freaky (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:If you find yourself wondering whether you have stumbled upon another to sequel to Happy Death Day during the opening minutes of Freaky, you're not far off. Writer/Director Christopher Landon injects similar humor into this horror comedy, which also offers an energetic female lead and a game supporting cast. This time out, Kathryn Newton plays high-school outcast Millie Kessler, who is stalked by the Blissfield Butcher, a serial killer played by Vince Vaughn. Through some nifty magic via a dagger known as "La Dola," the butcher and Millie unwittingly switch bodies. Now, the brutal killer has the innocent shroud of a teenager, and Millie freaks out the entire town walking around in the pants of a murderer. Freaky is a welcome entry in the body-swap genre, and is a breezy, entertaining