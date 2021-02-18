DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 17th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Man From Del Rio | The Ride Back - Anthony Quinn Western Double Feature (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
A pair of low-budget but above-average Anthony Quinn Westerns made independently for release through United Artists, both Man from Del Rio (1956) and The Ride Back (1957) are unusual and interesting throughout. r Man from Del Rio has a strong opening. Quick-draw gunfighter Dan Ritchy (Barry Atwater, uncredited) rides into the town of Mesa, greeted at the saloon by Hispanic peasant Dave Robles (Quinn), who almost meekly challenges him to a gunfight. Ritchy, Robles explains, was one of a band of outlaws that terrorized his village five years ago and he's spent that time learning to shoot. Ritchy can scarcely believe such a low-life would challenge him, bu...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Freaky (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:If you find yourself wondering whether you have stumbled upon another to sequel to Happy Death Day during the opening minutes of Freaky, you're not far off. Writer/Director Christopher Landon injects similar humor into this horror comedy, which also offers an energetic female lead and a game supporting cast. This time out, Kathryn Newton plays high-school outcast Millie Kessler, who is stalked by the Blissfield Butcher, a serial killer played by Vince Vaughn. Through some nifty magic via a dagger known as "La Dola," the butcher and Millie unwittingly switch bodies. Now, the brutal killer has the innocent shroud of a teenager, and Millie freaks out the entire town walking around in the pants of a murderer. Freaky is a welcome entry in the body-swap genre, and is a breezy, entertaining s...Read the entire review »
