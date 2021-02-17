DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 16th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 16th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Cinema Paradiso (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:There are plenty of movies about Hollywood and the art of filmmaking, and some simply celebrate the joys of cinema as a universal pastime. One such film is Cinema Paradiso, the 1988 Italian drama from Giuseppe Tornatore that won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Set in then-present Rome, as well as the late 1940s, the film follows the life of Salvatore Di Vita (Salvatore Cascio, Marco Leonardi and Jacques Perrin; playing the character from youngest to oldest), the precocious son of a World War II widow who lives in the fictional Giancaldo, Sicily, and becomes fascinated with movies at a local theater, the Cinema Paradiso. The boy befriends a cranky projectionist, Alfredo (Philippe Noiret), and prefers to spend his days in the projection booth instead of alongside the local priest (Leopoldo Trieste) as an altar boy. Referred to as "Toto," Alfred...Read the entire review »
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: There are a lot of things that Martin Scorsese's Rolling Thunder Revue (full onscreen title: "Conjuring the Rolling Thunder Re-vue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese") is not. It is not a sequel to No Direction Home, Scorsese's extremely thorough look at Bob Dylan's '60s breakthrough. It is not a straight documentary about the mid-'70s Rolling Thunder Revue tour that Dylan mounted. (The loose narrative of the film is partially shaped by a few fictional characters and real people telling fictional anecdotes.) It is not (quite) a redux of Dylan's famously buried 4-hour documentary/drama hybrid, Renaldo and Clara, which was filmed during the tour we see documented here.
