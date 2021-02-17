DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 16th, 2021

Cinema Paradiso (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:There are plenty of movies about Hollywood and the art of filmmaking, and some simply celebrate the joys of cinema as a universal pastime. One such film is Cinema Paradiso, the 1988 Italian drama from Giuseppe Tornatore that won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Set in then-present Rome, as well as the late 1940s, the film follows the life of Salvatore Di Vita (Salvatore Cascio, Marco Leonardi and Jacques Perrin; playing the character from youngest to oldest), the precocious son of a World War II widow who lives in the fictional Giancaldo, Sicily, and becomes fascinated with movies at a local theater, the Cinema Paradiso. The boy befriends a cranky projectionist, Alfredo (Philippe Noiret), and prefers to spend his days in the projection booth instead of alongside the local priest (Leopoldo Trieste) as an altar boy. Referred to as "Toto," Alfred...Read the entire review »