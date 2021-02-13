DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 12th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 12th, 2021
Wings of the Hawk (3-D Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe 3-D Film Archive strikes again, with another outstanding restoration of a classic â50s 3-D title, Wings of the Hawk (1953). Though not particularly memorable as a Western, despite sure-handed direction from Budd Boetticher, it's a very well-crafted studio product of its era, and it uses the 3-D format exceptionally well, this release also including a restoration of its outstanding stereophonic audio. Further, among the extra features is a rare 3-D cartoon short, Hypnotic Hick, the first and last Woody Woodpecker cartoon of its kind. Set in 1911, during the Mexican Revolution, Wings of the Hawk stars Van Heflin, in his first film after Shane, as "Irish" Gallagher, an American prospector who strikes gold just in time to have his mine seized b...Read the entire review »
Lupin III: The First (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeLupin III: The First:Lupin III: The First (correctly said; "Lupin the third, the first" which sounds kind of weird) features crackling action and a breathless pace, plus gorgeous visuals, for a first (not third) rate evening of movie entertainment which will thrill the whole family. The story combines Dan Brown-style historical mythology with Studio Ghibli verve, and is very fun indeed!My experience and understanding of the Lupin III franchise was nil as I approached this movie, though my teenager lists Lupin III: Castle of Cagliostro as one of their favorite films, so when this stunning Blu-ray presentation landed in my lap, I had to take on the challenge. I'm happy I did!Lupin III: The First swings into furious action from the get-go, and never really lets up. Per most action movies, which this one most definitely is, an opening caper sets the story up, eventually...Read the entire review »
