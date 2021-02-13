DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 12th, 2021

Lupin III: The First (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Lupin III: The First:Lupin III: The First (correctly said; "Lupin the third, the first" which sounds kind of weird) features crackling action and a breathless pace, plus gorgeous visuals, for a first (not third) rate evening of movie entertainment which will thrill the whole family. The story combines Dan Brown-style historical mythology with Studio Ghibli verve, and is very fun indeed!My experience and understanding of the Lupin III franchise was nil as I approached this movie, though my teenager lists Lupin III: Castle of Cagliostro as one of their favorite films, so when this stunning Blu-ray presentation landed in my lap, I had to take on the challenge. I'm happy I did!Lupin III: The First swings into furious action from the get-go, and never really lets up. Per most action movies, which this one most definitely is, an opening caper sets the story up, eventually...Read the entire review »