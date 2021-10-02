DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,426
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Amores Perros: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Amores Perros was one of the great films of 2000, jump-starting a global interest in Mexican cinema and making names for first-time director Alejandro GonzÃ¡lez IÃ±Ã¡rritu, first-time star Gael GarcÃ*a Bernal, and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto. The film rode the trend of telling three stories that overlap chronologically and intersect thematically, as seen previously in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Doug Liman's Go, but it managed to not feel gimmicky (something that IÃ±Ã¡rritu and screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga's Hollywood follow-up 21 Grams dec...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Rough Night in Jericho (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAfter the awfulness of Texas Across the River (1966) -- You did read that review, didn't you? -- I expected Rough Night in Jericho (1967), another Dean Martin Western also from Universal, to be even worse. Fortunately, it turned out to be much better, if not exactly memorable. Rough Night in Jericho's single claim to fame is that it's the only movie, Western or otherwise, in which Martin played the villain, though that's not what makes it worth seeing. The singer-comedian-turned-sometimes-serious-actor brings little to the part. He's hardly the revelation here that Henry Fonda was in Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West (1967), one of the most startling examples of casting against type. Martin's is a stock character in Westerns, particularly B-Westerns from the â30s-early-â50s, and he adds nothing that hundreds of other actors famous and forgotten...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off