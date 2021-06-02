DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 5th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Ladybug Ladybug (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterIt is 1962, in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the day has just begun at a rural elementary school when the nuclear alert system starts ringing. For a few minutes, nobody takes it seriously -- it must be some sort of unannounced drill -- and then the fear begins to set in. The same alarm is ringing at the local high school. The phone company says seven things would have to go wrong for it to be a false alarm. Nobody can get an authority on the phone. The principal, Mr. Calkins (William Daniels), makes the decision to send the children home, as they would be if the alert was real. With several students trailing behind, Mrs. Andrews (Nancy Marchand) makes the trek, on foot, across the local countryside, as they all wonder if the war has actually begun.When lists are compiled of the important filmmakers of the 1960s and 1970s, Frank and Eleanor Perry are arguably overlooked in favor ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Dark Intruder (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Harvey Hart, 1965's Dark Intruder is set in 1890 and stars the inimitable Leslie Nielsen (immortalized in The Naked Gun but so much more than just Frank Drebin) as an occult investigator named Brett Kingsford. He's called in by Police Commissioner Harvey Misbach (Gilbert Green) to help them crack a bizarre case wherein a series of young women are by some sort of beast-man that skulks about in the shadows of San Francisco at night. The only clue is a small statue left at each crime scene.When Kingsford is able to identify the statues as Sumerian in origin, he gets some help from a man named Chi Zang (Peter Brocco) and eventually figures out that all of this ties into an ancient Sumerian mummy that ties into a series of seven murders. While all of this is going on, an associate of Kingsford named Robert Vandenburg (Peter Mark Richman) is...Read the entire review »
Fatman (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: The modest way in which Mel Gibson continues to take his career in new and interesting directions since an exile from moviemaking due to antisemitic and sexist remarks a decade ago, but whether it was before those or since those, a role as an aged version of Santa Claus was something that people could always suspect would happen, right? So I guess Fatman was a logical step, just the path to get there was a little roundabout. And it works! Written and directed by the brother pairing of Eshon and Ian Nelms, Gibson is Chris Cringle, who lives out in the wilderness with Mrs. Cringle, aka Ruth (Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Edge of Tomorrow). Business is rough these days for Chris and Ruth, to the point where they decide to take on a contract with the United States Military. Meanwhile, a twelve-year-old named Billy ...Read the entire review »
