DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 5th, 2021

Ladybug Ladybug (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster It is 1962, in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the day has just begun at a rural elementary school when the nuclear alert system starts ringing. For a few minutes, nobody takes it seriously -- it must be some sort of unannounced drill -- and then the fear begins to set in. The same alarm is ringing at the local high school. The phone company says seven things would have to go wrong for it to be a false alarm. Nobody can get an authority on the phone. The principal, Mr. Calkins (William Daniels), makes the decision to send the children home, as they would be if the alert was real. With several students trailing behind, Mrs. Andrews (Nancy Marchand) makes the trek, on foot, across the local countryside, as they all wonder if the war has actually begun.When lists are compiled of the important filmmakers of the 1960s and 1970s, Frank and Eleanor Perry are arguably overlooked in favor ...Read the entire review »