DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 4th, 2021
Recommended
The El Duce Tapes (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Eldon Wayne Hoke was born in 1958, and was killed in 1997 when, loaded out of his gourd, he ran into a fast moving train in Los Angeles. In the years between, he raised a lot of Hell as 'El Duce', mostly as the drummer/lead singer of notorious 'rape rock' pioneers, The Mentors. The band probably reached peak exposure in 1985 when, during the Tipper Gore led PMRC senate hearings, Reverend Jeff Ling read aloud the lyrics to The Mentors' track 'Golden Shower' on the floor of Congress... "Open your mouth and taste the foam, Bend up and smell my anal vapor."El Duce was also featured on one of the more memorable episodes of The Jerry Springer Show where he trash talked the mother of one of his fans, a woman who took offence to his promotion of rape and a victim of sexual assault herself (he tells her 'you look familiar'). El Duce rose again to some notoriety w...Read the entire review »
The Hills Run Red - aka Un fiume di dollari (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: At the end of the American Civil War, two friends return home with a whole lot of stolen cash. Unfortunately for them, some Yankee soldiers catch them with the loot. Ken Seagull (played by Nando Gazzolo of Django Shoots First) escapes, but Jerry Brewster (Thomas Hunter of X-312 Flight To Hell) is not so lucky and ends up in the slammer at Fort Wilson doing hard time (and, for some strange reason, spending a lot of time standing up in a man sized bird cage!).Brewster is released from prison five years later, only to find out that his old buddy Seagull is now a sinister landowner who has prospered off of the money that they stole together while he rotted in jail. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Brewster's beloved his wife died in poverty. To make matters worse, the son that Brewster left behind believes him to be dead, and Brewster blames ...Read the entire review »
