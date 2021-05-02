DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 4th, 2021

The Hills Run Red - aka Un fiume di dollari (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie: At the end of the American Civil War, two friends return home with a whole lot of stolen cash. Unfortunately for them, some Yankee soldiers catch them with the loot. Ken Seagull (played by Nando Gazzolo of Django Shoots First) escapes, but Jerry Brewster (Thomas Hunter of X-312 Flight To Hell) is not so lucky and ends up in the slammer at Fort Wilson doing hard time (and, for some strange reason, spending a lot of time standing up in a man sized bird cage!).Brewster is released from prison five years later, only to find out that his old buddy Seagull is now a sinister landowner who has prospered off of the money that they stole together while he rotted in jail. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Brewster's beloved his wife died in poverty. To make matters worse, the son that Brewster left behind believes him to be dead, and Brewster blames ...Read the entire review »