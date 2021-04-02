DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Kid Stays in the Picture (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The images accompanying this review are promotional stills that do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.Legendary movie producer and former head of Paramount Pictures Robert Evans famously wrote his memoir in 1994, and even more famously recorded the audiobook version himself. Evans's storytelling style and verbal cadence was exploited and parodied on The Simpsons, Mr. Show, and on Patton Oswalt's first comedy album, among other places.The 2002 documentary version of The Kid Stays in the Picture initially seems like it just shouldn't work, because it is essentially the illustrated audiobook. At the time of production, Evans was still recovering from a massive stroke, so his part...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Ingagi (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 8) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Kino Classics and Something Weird Video have teamed up for the restoration series Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture, which has so far included titles like Mom and Dad, Reefer Madness, Unashamed, Marihuana, Tomorrow's Children, She Shoulda Said No!, and Test Tube Babies.The eighth entry in the series, Ingagi (1930), ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Bodies, Rest, & Motion (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterFed up with his job selling televisions in a generic shopping mall (a position he has already been fired from) and filled with contempt for his surroundings (the fictional town of Enfield, Arizona), Nick (Tim Roth) informs his girlfriend Beth (Bridget Fonda) that they are moving to Butte, Montana in two days. Beth is not especially excited about this, nor is Nick's ex/Beth's friend Carol (Phoebe Cates), but both of them seem prepared to accept it anyway, until Nick drives off into the desert ahead of schedule, leaving Beth at home to pack and wonder whether or not he's coming back. As she contemplates her relationship and what exactly a future in Butte would entail, her solitude is interrupted by Sid (Eric Stoltz), who has been hired to repaint the house before the new tenants move in. Over the course of two days, the four of them interrogate their own desires, changing the trajectory of their lives...Read the entire review »
