DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021

Bodies, Rest, & Motion (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Fed up with his job selling televisions in a generic shopping mall (a position he has already been fired from) and filled with contempt for his surroundings (the fictional town of Enfield, Arizona), Nick (Tim Roth) informs his girlfriend Beth (Bridget Fonda) that they are moving to Butte, Montana in two days. Beth is not especially excited about this, nor is Nick's ex/Beth's friend Carol (Phoebe Cates), but both of them seem prepared to accept it anyway, until Nick drives off into the desert ahead of schedule, leaving Beth at home to pack and wonder whether or not he's coming back. As she contemplates her relationship and what exactly a future in Butte would entail, her solitude is interrupted by Sid (Eric Stoltz), who has been hired to repaint the house before the new tenants move in. Over the course of two days, the four of them interrogate their own desires, changing the trajectory of their lives...Read the entire review »