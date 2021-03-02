DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021
Recommended
Buried Alive (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The directorial debut of Frank Darabont, 1990\'s Buried Alive is a well-made thriller that was made for the USA Network. The story revolves around Clint (Tim Matheson), who has done quite well for himself over the last few years. Still, he decides to move back to the small town he grew up in, with his wife Joanna (Jennifer Jason Leigh) along for the ride. He figures he can use his money and experience to start a successful construction company all while enjoying the simple pleasures that life in a small town can offer versus life in the big city.Soon after their arrival, Clint catches up with his old friend Sam Eberly (Hoyt Axton), the town sheriff and his regular fishing buddy, and just really enjoying his new life. Joanna, however, feels very differently and is quite vocal about how much she dislikes the changes that have occurred in their marriage. Soon en...Read the entire review »
The Devils Wedding Night - aka Il plenilunio delle vergini (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Luigi Batzella's 1973 gothic flavored horror picture The Devil's Wedding Night was a somewhat elusive find until it hit DVD as part of the Elvira's Movie Macabre line through Shout! Factory back in 2006, though that release featured an edited version of the film with the nudity cut out of the presentation. Now the film gets a welcome high definition facelift from Code Red Releasing, again using the âU.S. version' of the movie (though at least being upfront about that on their packaging) that restores the fleshy bits missing from that last edition (yay!).The story for this film is a bit of a mess, but let's give it a shot. A man named Karl (Mark Damon) goes in search of the fabled Ring of Vermougglian, the very one referred to by Wagner in his writing, and he traces its location down to Castle Dracula in Transylvania. While spending the night in ...Read the entire review »
Devils Express (Blu-ray)
by Joel MorrisWhen a film stars a man named "Warhawk Tanzania", criticism is essentially besides the point. Traditional paradigms of "good" and "bad" transcend into Nietscheanism realms dominated by Ubermensch. So in short, no, the film is not good, but it is wildly entertaining.Mr. Tanzania stars as Luke, a dojo owner/sensei and upstanding figure of the community who does his best to manage gang rivalries and police discrimination plaguing the neighborhood. After a meditative trip to Hong Kong for a martial arts retreat, Luke and his best student unwittingly return to New York City with a medallion and ancient monster that hides in the subway tunnels. The monster's bug-eyed possession of commuters and killing spree is soon investigated by the police, who suspect the drug business may be heating up. Oh, and essentially everyone in New York is a black belt.Some aspects of the film are seemingly just ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Texas Across the River (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA perfectly dreadful Western comedy, Texas Across the River stars actors working at a level well below their abilities, often in ill-suited parts. Top-billed Dean Martin, sometimes very good in the right role, was by this time coasting. Alain Delon, star of a dozen classics of 1960s French cinema, here almost perversely, certainly pointlessly, plays a Spanish nobleman. Rosemary Forsyth, so memorable in the Medieval drama The War Lord (1965), also made at Universal, plays the love interest. Somebody there must have been turned on by her nude bathing in that film, as she all but reprises that same scene here, filmed maybe in the same backlot pool. Even the Kingston Trio's title song is mediocre. In 1845 Louisiana, Phoebe Ann Naylor (Forsyth) is about to wed Don A...Read the entire review »
