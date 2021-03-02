DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021

Buried Alive (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The directorial debut of Frank Darabont, 1990\'s Buried Alive is a well-made thriller that was made for the USA Network. The story revolves around Clint (Tim Matheson), who has done quite well for himself over the last few years. Still, he decides to move back to the small town he grew up in, with his wife Joanna (Jennifer Jason Leigh) along for the ride. He figures he can use his money and experience to start a successful construction company all while enjoying the simple pleasures that life in a small town can offer versus life in the big city.Soon after their arrival, Clint catches up with his old friend Sam Eberly (Hoyt Axton), the town sheriff and his regular fishing buddy, and just really enjoying his new life. Joanna, however, feels very differently and is quite vocal about how much she dislikes the changes that have occurred in their marriage. Soon en...Read the entire review »

The Devils Wedding Night - aka Il plenilunio delle vergini (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Luigi Batzella's 1973 gothic flavored horror picture The Devil's Wedding Night was a somewhat elusive find until it hit DVD as part of the Elvira's Movie Macabre line through Shout! Factory back in 2006, though that release featured an edited version of the film with the nudity cut out of the presentation. Now the film gets a welcome high definition facelift from Code Red Releasing, again using the âU.S. version' of the movie (though at least being upfront about that on their packaging) that restores the fleshy bits missing from that last edition (yay!).The story for this film is a bit of a mess, but let's give it a shot. A man named Karl (Mark Damon) goes in search of the fabled Ring of Vermougglian, the very one referred to by Wagner in his writing, and he traces its location down to Castle Dracula in Transylvania. While spending the night in ...Read the entire review »