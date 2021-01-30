DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 29th, 2021

The Unseen (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Danny Steinman in 1980, The Unseen stars Barbara Bach as a reporter named Jennifer Fast who travels with her two friends, Karen (Karen Lamm) and Vicki (Lois Young) to a small town where they hope to spend the night in a hotel and then get to work covering a local festival. It turns out the hotel that they've come to visit is no longer in operation, it's now a museum but the museum operator, a man named Ernest Keller (Sydney Lassick), helps them out. While all of the hotels in the area are booked solid because of the local events, he offers them lodging at a remote farmhouse that owns with this wife. The three ladies agree, and off they go.Things seem fine at first but soon enough they meet Ernest's sister, Virginia (Leila Goldini), a meek woman who seems to get upset very easily for some reason. Once they've settled in to enjoy their stay, the come t...Read the entire review »