DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 29th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Unseen (Blu-ray)
Directed by Danny Steinman in 1980, The Unseen stars Barbara Bach as a reporter named Jennifer Fast who travels with her two friends, Karen (Karen Lamm) and Vicki (Lois Young) to a small town where they hope to spend the night in a hotel and then get to work covering a local festival. It turns out the hotel that they've come to visit is no longer in operation, it's now a museum but the museum operator, a man named Ernest Keller (Sydney Lassick), helps them out. While all of the hotels in the area are booked solid because of the local events, he offers them lodging at a remote farmhouse that owns with this wife. The three ladies agree, and off they go.Things seem fine at first but soon enough they meet Ernest's sister, Virginia (Leila Goldini), a meek woman who seems to get upset very easily for some reason. Once they've settled in to enjoy their stay, the come t...
Recommended
The Black Gestapo (Blu-ray)
Delivered unto the world by Los Angeles' exploitation team supreme, director Lee Frost and producer Wes Bishop, 1975's The Black Gestapo (also known as The Ghetto Warriors and Black Enforcers) introduces us to General Ahmed (Rod Perry), the man in charge of the Peoples' Army, a Black Panthers-esque organization that has been setup to help deal with the crime, poverty and drug abuse that plagues the black community of Watts.A gang of white gangsters led by Vito (Phil Hoover) and Ernie (West Bishop himself) are running about the streets making things worse, selling dope and hookers and running a protection racket. When a kindly nurse named Marsha (Angela Brent), Ahemd's one time gal pal who works at the local clinic, gets raped by the two hoods, Ahmed's right hand man, Colonel Kojah (Charlie Robinson), decides that enough is enough. He and so...
