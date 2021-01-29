DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 28th, 2021

Girlfriends - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster One of the trickier things about history is that history is a fallible record. What we think of fact is dependent on hundreds, perhaps thousands of factors, many of which don't actually have any bearing on what happened. This becomes even truer as we move away from a traditional history and into something closer to canon. Claudia Weill's Girlfriends is, by all accounts, an important piece of independent filmmaking, one that was directed by, written by, and focuses on women. Internet searching turns up no official box office data, but everyone involved remembers it being an impressive theatrical success (and not just in context with its $500,000 budget). The film was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, and was championed by director Stanley Kubrick, who helped get it distribution through Warner Bros. Yet, the film was only first made available on DVD in 2010, and it took anoth...Read the entire review »