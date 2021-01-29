DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 28th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 28th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Girlfriends - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterOne of the trickier things about history is that history is a fallible record. What we think of fact is dependent on hundreds, perhaps thousands of factors, many of which don't actually have any bearing on what happened. This becomes even truer as we move away from a traditional history and into something closer to canon. Claudia Weill's Girlfriends is, by all accounts, an important piece of independent filmmaking, one that was directed by, written by, and focuses on women. Internet searching turns up no official box office data, but everyone involved remembers it being an impressive theatrical success (and not just in context with its $500,000 budget). The film was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, and was championed by director Stanley Kubrick, who helped get it distribution through Warner Bros. Yet, the film was only first made available on DVD in 2010, and it took anoth...Read the entire review »
Recommended
JSA - Joint Security Area (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Park Chan-wook has received a lot of critical acclaim not only in his homeland of South Korea but also on the international cinema circuit for his revenge dramas, Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy and Lady Vengeance but his star first really started to rise in 2000 with the military thriller JSA or, Joint Security Area.The film follows the investigation of a multiple homicide that took place in the Joint Security Area along the border of North and South Korea. Two North Korean soldiers were shot to death, a total of sixteen shots were fired but only fifteen bullets were found (the typical amount housed in the clip of the Beretta used to commit the assault). The only surviving witnesses are two South Korean soldiers and one North Korean officer, all three of whom were present in the building when the attack occurred, an...Read the entire review »
