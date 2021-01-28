DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 27th, 2021
Moonstruck - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterAll genres have a formula, but the romantic comedy is one of those genres, like the inspirational sports movie, where the formula is so elemental, so well-known, that it takes real effort to invigorate that formula with fresh and interesting ideas. The audience knows that the protagonists are probably going to fall in love -- that's what they came to see -- but there are roughly 90 to 120 minutes to fill before that can happen. So many movies invent artificial ways to keep their characters apart, and try and fill the time with side characters and B-threads that have little or nothing to do with the romance at the center. Moonstruck, now part of The Criterion Collection, is possibly a perfect example of a romantic comedy where the journey feels justified, and every piece of the ensemble resonates with humor or truth both individually and as part of the whole.Loretta Castorini (Cher) s...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Survivor Ballads: Three Films by Shohei Imamura (3-Disc Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movies:Shohei Imamura played a huge role in the international recognition of the Japanese New Wave movement of the sixties with films like The Pornographers, and he continued to make interesting and challenging films until his death in 2006 (his final film being released in 2002). Arrow Academy gathers together three of the films that he made in the 1980s and bundles them together in a very nice boxed set edition entitled Survivor Ballads: Three Films by Shohei Imamura.The Ballad Of Narayama:Based on a book by Shichiro Fukuzawa and released in 1983, The Ballad Of Narayama is set in 19th century Japan in a small country village at the base of Mount Narayama. This town, far removed from more densely populated areas of the country, has its own unique rules and customs, though none of them seem to have made anyone in the village par...Read the entire review »
