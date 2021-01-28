DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 27th, 2021

Moonstruck - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster All genres have a formula, but the romantic comedy is one of those genres, like the inspirational sports movie, where the formula is so elemental, so well-known, that it takes real effort to invigorate that formula with fresh and interesting ideas. The audience knows that the protagonists are probably going to fall in love -- that's what they came to see -- but there are roughly 90 to 120 minutes to fill before that can happen. So many movies invent artificial ways to keep their characters apart, and try and fill the time with side characters and B-threads that have little or nothing to do with the romance at the center. Moonstruck, now part of The Criterion Collection, is possibly a perfect example of a romantic comedy where the journey feels justified, and every piece of the ensemble resonates with humor or truth both individually and as part of the whole.Loretta Castorini (Cher) s...Read the entire review »