DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 26th, 2021

Rio Grande (Oliver Signature Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: I didn't know that much about Rio Grande other than it was a film starting John Wayne, directed by John Ford. And in briefly looking at the synopsis, it rung a little bit to me like the larger film the two made a few years later (The Searchers), but I was wrong! The pair had been humming for a little while now, with Grande serving as the third film in the "Cavalry Trilogy" for the actor and director, the previous two being Fort Apache and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. And I'm slowly working through old Wayne films, and figured I'd give this a spin. James Kevin McGuinness wrote the screenplay, which finds Wayne as Kirby Yorke, an Army colonel manning a post in Texas and defending his small group against Apache attacks. His estranged son Jeff (Claude Jarman Jr.,