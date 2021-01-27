DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 26th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 26th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Mouchette: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Robert Bresson doesn't waste words, images, or sounds. His 1967 film Mouchette is 81 minutes long. It's poetic, but sparse and without indulgence.The lead character in Mouchette is played by Nadine Nortier, in her only film role. Bresson mostly worked with nonprofessional actors because they come across more honestly onscreen. Nortier was a few years older than 14-year-old Mouchette at the time, but her looks suggest a girl on the cusp of adulthood.Bresson eschews a typical approach to scene-setting and character development, forcing viewers to put together the identities of the characters and their connections purely through the way they interact. Mouchette is a poor peasant girl, whose second-hand clothes and greasy hair...Read the entire review »
Rio Grande (Oliver Signature Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I didn't know that much about Rio Grande other than it was a film starting John Wayne, directed by John Ford. And in briefly looking at the synopsis, it rung a little bit to me like the larger film the two made a few years later (The Searchers), but I was wrong! The pair had been humming for a little while now, with Grande serving as the third film in the "Cavalry Trilogy" for the actor and director, the previous two being Fort Apache and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. And I'm slowly working through old Wayne films, and figured I'd give this a spin. James Kevin McGuinness wrote the screenplay, which finds Wayne as Kirby Yorke, an Army colonel manning a post in Texas and defending his small group against Apache attacks. His estranged son Jeff (Claude Jarman Jr.,
