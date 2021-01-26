DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 25th, 2021

He Came from the Swamp: The William Grefe Collection (Blu-ray)

Arrow Video, in conjunction with Something Weird Video, gathers together a nice selection of Florida-based exploitation impresario William GrefÃ© in one deluxe boxed set dubbed He Came From The Swamp: The William GrefÃ© Collection. Here's what is insideâ¦Sting Of Death/Death Curse Of Tartu:1966's Sting Of Death opens with a scene where a monstrous hand reaches for a screwdriver and destroys a radio before then heading to a dock and murdering a beautiful blonde woman lounging beside the water. The creature (some guy in a wet suit, flippers and some goop) drags her corpse through the water as the opening credits play out over top. From there, a group of people arrives at that very same dock and head into the house nearby. It turns out that this is the home of a Marine Biologist named Dr. Richardson (Jack Nagle) and his daughter K...