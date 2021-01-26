DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 25th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 25th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Tremors (Two-Disc Limited Edition) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:As a lifelong fan of horror and other genre films, I have been pleased to witness the evolution of how these films are received and how their stars view the experience years after production. Be it film conventions, Web sites, niche studios like Shout! Factory that court fans, or the realization that these movies are loved passionately by people who spend money, it is no longer a low point in one's career to star in a horror film. Much like Jamie Lee Curtis learned to love the Halloween franchise again after years of dissociation, Kevin Bacon recently has admitted that his 1990 film Tremors, once a source of embarrassment, is actually a pretty damn good creature feature. Whether the actor will return to the franchise remains to be seen, but fans of Director Ron Underwood's movie will love the n...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
He Came from the Swamp: The William Grefe Collection (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movies:Arrow Video, in conjunction with Something Weird Video, gathers together a nice selection of Florida-based exploitation impresario William GrefÃ© in one deluxe boxed set dubbed He Came From The Swamp: The William GrefÃ© Collection. Here's what is insideâ¦Sting Of Death/Death Curse Of Tartu:1966's Sting Of Death opens with a scene where a monstrous hand reaches for a screwdriver and destroys a radio before then heading to a dock and murdering a beautiful blonde woman lounging beside the water. The creature (some guy in a wet suit, flippers and some goop) drags her corpse through the water as the opening credits play out over top. From there, a group of people arrives at that very same dock and head into the house nearby. It turns out that this is the home of a Marine Biologist named Dr. Richardson (Jack Nagle) and his daughter K...Read the entire review »
