DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 22nd, 2021

Tintorera (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV A Mexican-British co-production, Tintorera (1977) is generally lumped in with the flurry of imitators following Steven Spielberg's phenomenally popular Jaws (1975). But this curious film is really about eighty percent more in the style of Emmanuelle (1974), the French-made erotic drama. Those expecting cheesy low-budget shark attacks may be disappointed but perhaps compensated by all the casual sex and nudity. The film's plot and characters are decidedly murky, almost schematic at times. Top-billed Susan George, for instance, doesn't even appear until the movie is almost half over, then she disappears completely for the final 15 minutes or so. The plot summary in Wikipedia describes her character as opting to return to England, so upset is she by all the...Read the entire review »