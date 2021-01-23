DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 22nd, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,408
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 22nd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Kiss Before the Mirror (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA decidedly offbeat murder-courtroom drama, The Kiss Before the Mirror (1933) is one of those fiendishly obscure titles presumably chosen for Blu-ray release because of the talent involved. James Whale directed it, sandwiched between two of his horror genre classics, The Old Dark House (1932) and The Invisible Man (1933). Both Walter Pidgeon, very early in his long career, and genre favorite Gloria Stuart appear in the opening scene, while Frank Morgan and Charley Grapewin, both subsequently in The Wizard of Oz, have roles sharply contrasting those signature parts. Celebrated cinematographer Karl Freund gave this pre-Code title a distinctive look, and even Laurel & Hardy favorite Richard Cramer turns up in an amusing bit, as an unrepentant murderer. ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Tintorera (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA Mexican-British co-production, Tintorera (1977) is generally lumped in with the flurry of imitators following Steven Spielberg's phenomenally popular Jaws (1975). But this curious film is really about eighty percent more in the style of Emmanuelle (1974), the French-made erotic drama. Those expecting cheesy low-budget shark attacks may be disappointed but perhaps compensated by all the casual sex and nudity. The film's plot and characters are decidedly murky, almost schematic at times. Top-billed Susan George, for instance, doesn't even appear until the movie is almost half over, then she disappears completely for the final 15 minutes or so. The plot summary in Wikipedia describes her character as opting to return to England, so upset is she by all the...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off