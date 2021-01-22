DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 21st, 2021

2020 World Series Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers [Blu-ray + DVD] (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: I just got done talking a little bit about sports and wondering what they will be in a world post-Covid, but I haven't really gotten into sports during Covid, which Major League Baseball decided it wanted to do. Rather than scrap the season when the virus emerged at the beginning of the year, MLB decided to do a truncated season, mostly done to empty seats and some done to empty venues. It wasn't without bumps in the road as numerous teams had outbreaks among their personnel (to say nothing of contentious talks on trying to even start the season) but they managed to get 60 regular season games and a postseason in as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers stood head and shoulders above most, finishing with the best record over the shortened season, winning 43 of those 60. The team lost no notable players in a trade with the Boston Red Sox while acquiring All-Star outfielder Mookie...Read the entire review »