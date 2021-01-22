DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 21st, 2021
Highly Recommended
Just Before Dawn (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Warren (Gregg Henry) and his girlfriend Connie (Deborah Benson) get together with Jonathan (Chris Lemmon) and his girlfriend Megan (Jamie Rose) as well as Johnathan's brother Daniel (Ralph Seymour) to hop into the RV and head into the mountains of western Oregon for a hiking getaway. Before they make it to their destination, a park ranger named Roy (George Kennedy) warns them to stay out of the area, but this being a slasher movie and all, they pay him no mind and proceed blissfully unaware that a killer is running about the area with a big knife.Regardless, they make it to their destination without any major issues and proceed to set up camp. They party a bit, do some skinny dipping and, yes, even some hiking but as anyone familiar with how slasher films operate already knows, it's only a matter of time before that killer we saw in the opening scene makes thin...Read the entire review »
Recommended
2020 World Series Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers [Blu-ray + DVD] (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I just got done talking a little bit about sports and wondering what they will be in a world post-Covid, but I haven't really gotten into sports during Covid, which Major League Baseball decided it wanted to do. Rather than scrap the season when the virus emerged at the beginning of the year, MLB decided to do a truncated season, mostly done to empty seats and some done to empty venues. It wasn't without bumps in the road as numerous teams had outbreaks among their personnel (to say nothing of contentious talks on trying to even start the season) but they managed to get 60 regular season games and a postseason in as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers stood head and shoulders above most, finishing with the best record over the shortened season, winning 43 of those 60. The team lost no notable players in a trade with the Boston Red Sox while acquiring All-Star outfielder Mookie...Read the entire review »
