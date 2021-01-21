DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 20th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 20th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Savage Streets (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:\r\n\r\nDirected by the late Danny Steinmann (probably best known for 1985's Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning, which would prove to be his last time), Savage Streets is probably best known for Linda Blair's topless bathtub scene and the nasty rape of a young Linnea Quigley as it is anything else but the film is good, trashy fun if you don't take it too seriously.\r\n\r\nBlair plays a tough chick named Brenda who takes her mute sister Heather (Linnea Quigley) and a bunch of her gal-pals out on the town only to run into trouble in the form of a bunch of punk-ass thugs lead by Jake (Robert Dryer) when his car gets messed up. Jake and his pals: Vince (Johnny Venocur), Fargo (Sal Landi), and Red (Scott Mayer) decide to pay the girls back in a big, big way. The school principal, Underwood (John Vernon) knows something is up but even he isn't prepared for...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Maybe Next Year (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Weirdly, Maybe Next Year is the second sports film I've watched about Philadelphia sports fans, with Sons of Ben being the first. While Sons focuses on soccer fans in Pennsylvania and northern Delaware, Maybe Next Year looks at fans of the Philadelphia Eagles. While the jokey comparisons of American soccer fans to British hooligans is often launched, Eagles fans' reputations precede them on a nationwide level. After all, this is the team that once had a jail in their stadium and threw snowballs at a visiting Santa Claus, right?. Maybe Next Year lifts the mask on some of the fandom in Eagles land and tries to explain the reason for some of the passion. If you've seen Silver Linings Playbook you may think you have a primer on E...Read the entire review »
