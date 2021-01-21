DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 20th, 2021

Savage Streets (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:\r

\r

Directed by the late Danny Steinmann (probably best known for 1985's Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning, which would prove to be his last time), Savage Streets is probably best known for Linda Blair's topless bathtub scene and the nasty rape of a young Linnea Quigley as it is anything else but the film is good, trashy fun if you don't take it too seriously.\r

\r

Blair plays a tough chick named Brenda who takes her mute sister Heather (Linnea Quigley) and a bunch of her gal-pals out on the town only to run into trouble in the form of a bunch of punk-ass thugs lead by Jake (Robert Dryer) when his car gets messed up. Jake and his pals: Vince (Johnny Venocur), Fargo (Sal Landi), and Red (Scott Mayer) decide to pay the girls back in a big, big way. The school principal, Underwood (John Vernon) knows something is up but even he isn't prepared for...Read the entire review »