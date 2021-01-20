DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 19th, 2021

Minding the Gap (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

The Movie: I've crowed on various online platforms about the merits of Minding the Gap since first seeing it, and fully admit to some personal biases that I'll discuss in a second. But first, the things to know about Minding the Gap are that it is about three skateboarders in Illinois who seek a venue for their emotions, some of which are due to neglect and abuse from their fathers. A feature debut for Bing Liu, the documentary that spanned several years in their lives was produced by Gordon Quinn, whose name may be familiar to you if you remember Hoop Dreams, the film focusing on a couple of inner city Chicago kids as they try to realize their dreams of playing in the NBA. The film looks at the lives of Zack Mulligan, a second generation skater, Kiere Johnson, an African American kid who is an initial oddity