DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 19th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Minding the Gap (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I've crowed on various online platforms about the merits of Minding the Gap since first seeing it, and fully admit to some personal biases that I'll discuss in a second. But first, the things to know about Minding the Gap are that it is about three skateboarders in Illinois who seek a venue for their emotions, some of which are due to neglect and abuse from their fathers. A feature debut for Bing Liu, the documentary that spanned several years in their lives was produced by Gordon Quinn, whose name may be familiar to you if you remember Hoop Dreams, the film focusing on a couple of inner city Chicago kids as they try to realize their dreams of playing in the NBA. The film looks at the lives of Zack Mulligan, a second generation skater, Kiere Johnson, an African American kid who is an initial oddity...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movies: "It's a feature length we-don't-know."The 1968 film Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One is a bizarre and unique experiment in cinÃ©ma vÃ©ritÃ©. Director William Greaves assembled a small crew to film various versions of the same scene in Central Park for roughly a week and a half. He also assembled other crew members to film the people filming this scene. And then he threw in yet another camera crew to just capture the whole shebang, including both crews and whatever was happening around them in the park.The reasons why this is happening are never laid out explicitly -- to the audience or to the people taking part in the filming. About a third of the way into this 75-minute film, a new thread is started in which the cr...Read the entire review »
