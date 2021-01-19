DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 18th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Three Films by Luis BuÃ±uel (The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty, That Obscure Object of Desire) (The (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The Criterion Collection brings together three of filmmaker Luis BuÃ±uel's final, and better known pictures, with their aptly titled Three Films By Luis BuÃ±uel collection. Here's what is contained inside.The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie (1972):The first film in the set revolves around three well-to-do couples: Henri SÃ©nÃ©chal (Jean-Pierre Cassel) and his wife Alice (StÃ©phane Audran), FranÃ§ois ThÃ©venot (Paul Frankeur) and his wife Simone (Delphine Seyrig), a woman named Florence (Bulle Ogier) and Don Rafael (Fernando Rey), an ambassador stationed in France originally from a Central American country named Miranda currently suffering some political strife. In fact, Rafael spends much of his time worrying about being assassinated by a young woman he sees quite often who he believes to be a terrorist.When the film begins...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Jiu Jitsu (DVD + Digital)
by Kurt DahlkeJiu Jitsu:The torrent of made-for-DVD movies has been overwhelmed by the avalanche of made-for-streaming movies such as Jiu Jitsu and it's not like any of us are hurting for âcontent' these days, but there are thousands and thousands of people whose lives depend on working in the movie industry, and one of them is Nicolas Cage. I'm OK with that. So is Jiu Jitsu just a piece of make-work action entertainment? (I use the term fondly, I've never made a movie, and understand that everyone, save maybe Cage, took this movie seriously.) It sure feels that way to this reviewer, who went into viewing with expectations set to ânothing'. With a plot as basic as a hobo's lean-to is to the Taj Mahal, Jiu Jitsu is all about the action, which it has in plenty.Jake (Alain Moussi) is a confused fighting man, found luckily floating face-up yet unconscious in the river, by Cage, a...Read the entire review »
