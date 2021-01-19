DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 18th, 2021

Jiu Jitsu (DVD + Digital)

by Kurt Dahlke Jiu Jitsu:The torrent of made-for-DVD movies has been overwhelmed by the avalanche of made-for-streaming movies such as Jiu Jitsu and it's not like any of us are hurting for âcontent' these days, but there are thousands and thousands of people whose lives depend on working in the movie industry, and one of them is Nicolas Cage. I'm OK with that. So is Jiu Jitsu just a piece of make-work action entertainment? (I use the term fondly, I've never made a movie, and understand that everyone, save maybe Cage, took this movie seriously.) It sure feels that way to this reviewer, who went into viewing with expectations set to ânothing'. With a plot as basic as a hobo's lean-to is to the Taj Mahal, Jiu Jitsu is all about the action, which it has in plenty.Jake (Alain Moussi) is a confused fighting man, found luckily floating face-up yet unconscious in the river, by Cage, a...Read the entire review »