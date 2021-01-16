DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 15th, 2021

Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: I am not into much of today's music, not necessarily because I have the traditional âold' position of modern music, just that I have a lot of other stuff on my plate. So when I look at a group like Delta Rae, on the surface my impression of them is that they're a slightly oversized country act, but looking further, their three albums thus far since forming appear on the folk and alternative music charts, which is intriguing, so I decided to take a longer look. As it turns out, yes this is a big group! Six people appear on the cover of Coming Home to Carolina, another way of saying the band came home to North Carolina after forming in Durham in 2009. Three of the six people in the band are part of the same family; brothers Ian and Eric Holljes went to school at Duke and take on vocals and guitar, sister Brittany also handles vocals. Rounding out the sextet are G...Read the entire review »