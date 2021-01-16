DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 15th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 15th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Rituals (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Peter Carter in 1977, Rituals (also known under the alternate title of The Creeper) didn't get a decent home video release for a long time until Code Red stepped in 2011 with a proper DVD release. A few years later in 2019, the film was issued on Blu-ray by Scorpion Releasing as a Roninflix exclusive and now, in 2020, it's been given a standard release. Influenced by the likes of seventies box office hits like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Deliverance, Carter's picture revolves around a group of doctors made up of Harry (Hal Holbrook), Mitzi (Lawrence Dane), Abel (Ken James), Martin (Robin Gammell) and his brother DJ (Gary Reineke) head north to the deep forests of Northern Ontario for a weekend of fishing and relaxation.Things are fine at first, their pilot drops them off without any issues and a day of hiking ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I am not into much of today's music, not necessarily because I have the traditional âold' position of modern music, just that I have a lot of other stuff on my plate. So when I look at a group like Delta Rae, on the surface my impression of them is that they're a slightly oversized country act, but looking further, their three albums thus far since forming appear on the folk and alternative music charts, which is intriguing, so I decided to take a longer look. As it turns out, yes this is a big group! Six people appear on the cover of Coming Home to Carolina, another way of saying the band came home to North Carolina after forming in Durham in 2009. Three of the six people in the band are part of the same family; brothers Ian and Eric Holljes went to school at Duke and take on vocals and guitar, sister Brittany also handles vocals. Rounding out the sextet are G...Read the entire review »
