DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 4th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,390
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 4th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Rock Hudson Collection (Seminole / The Golden Blade / Bengal Brigade) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVDuring the 1950s, Universal-International, as it was then known, liked its stars homegrown. With the major exception of free-lancer Jimmy Stewart, one of the top box-office draws of the 1950s, most of U-I's leading men came from within: Jeff Chandler and Tony Curtis became big stars there, Clint Eastwood and David Jassen would stall, blossoming in the 1960s. Others, like Richard Carlson, John Agar, and Rex Reason toiled in B-pictures. But Universal's biggest homegrown attraction was Rock Hudson, whose popularity would eclipse Stewart's before the decade was out. Rock Hudson had already appeared in more than a dozen features prior to Seminole (1953), the earliest film in Kino's new three-movie set, and received top billing in just one other before it, The Lawless Breed (also 1953). Seminole and the other two titles, The Golden Blade (1953) and Bengal Brigade (1954) ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Tourist Trap: VHS Retro Big Box Collection [Blu-ray + DVD] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by co-written by David Schmoeller (who would later go on to direct the first Puppet Master film as well as the Klaus Kinski vehicle Crawlspace) and produced by Charles Band, 1979's Tourist Trap begins with a guy named Woody (Keith McDermott) and his lady friend Eileen (Robin Sherwood) are stuck on the side of the road, the victims of a flat tire. Woody takes the tire up the road to try and get help, and Eileen connects with travelling companions Jerry (Jon Van Ness), Becky (Tanya Roberts, who tragically passed away just the other day) and Molly (Jocelyn Jones), who soon drive by in their Volkswagen KÃ¼belwagen. Eileen hops in and they head up the road hoping to find Woody, unaware that he's wandered into a roadside diner, found his way into the backroom and been murdered by way of some mechanized mannequins!The rest of the group winds up followi...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off