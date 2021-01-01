DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 31st, 2020

Crash (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Based on author J.G. Ballard's controversial novel of the same name, David Cronenberg's equally controversial film Crash, from 1996, opens with a beautiful blonde woman named Catherine Ballard (Deborah Kara Unger) in the midst of a lovemaking session with an unnamed man in an airplane hangar. Meanwhile, her husband James (James Spader), a filmmaker, is having sex with one of his camera operators behind a locked door on his set. Later that night, at home, she tells him of her exploits and her tells her of his. She wasn't able to climax, a recurring problem it would seem, and he wasn't able to finish as they were interrupted.A short time later, while driving home one night, James gets into a car accident. The driver of the other vehicle is killed, but his wife, Helen Remington (Holly Hunter), survives. She and James are taken to a nearby hospital typically...Read the entire review »