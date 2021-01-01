DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 31st, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 31st, 2020
Highly Recommended
Crash (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Based on author J.G. Ballard's controversial novel of the same name, David Cronenberg's equally controversial film Crash, from 1996, opens with a beautiful blonde woman named Catherine Ballard (Deborah Kara Unger) in the midst of a lovemaking session with an unnamed man in an airplane hangar. Meanwhile, her husband James (James Spader), a filmmaker, is having sex with one of his camera operators behind a locked door on his set. Later that night, at home, she tells him of her exploits and her tells her of his. She wasn't able to climax, a recurring problem it would seem, and he wasn't able to finish as they were interrupted.A short time later, while driving home one night, James gets into a car accident. The driver of the other vehicle is killed, but his wife, Helen Remington (Holly Hunter), survives. She and James are taken to a nearby hospital typically...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Attack (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1956 World War II flick Attack is the work of director-producer Robert Aldrich, best known for the tough noir Kiss Me Deadly and the aging diva showcase Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?. Attack, oddly enough, plays like a tonal hybrid of that early film's hardboiled toughness and the latter film's camp theatricality.Jack Palance is a primo man's-man as Lieutenant Costa, the tortured hero/antihero of the picture. The source of his torture is his superior officer, the foolish, cowardly, and quietly cruel Captain Cooney (Eddie Albert). At the beginning of the film, Cooney fails to make good ...Read the entire review »
