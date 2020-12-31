DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 30th, 2020

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2 (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Show: Based on a series of crime novels by Volker Kutscher, Babylon Berlin is a big-budget German-produced noir-style series set in the waning days of the Weimar Republic. Slick and satisfying, the show is a collaboration between writer-directors Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run), Achim von Borres (Alone in Berlin), and Henk Handloegten (Good Bye Lenin). The first two seasons of the show adapt the first novel in Kutscher's series* and, in 2018, the 16 episodes of these seasons appeared on Netflix in the U.S. all at once. Now Kino has packaged these two seasons...Read the entire review »