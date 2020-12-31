DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 30th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 30th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 30th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2 (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Show: Based on a series of crime novels by Volker Kutscher, Babylon Berlin is a big-budget German-produced noir-style series set in the waning days of the Weimar Republic. Slick and satisfying, the show is a collaboration between writer-directors Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run), Achim von Borres (Alone in Berlin), and Henk Handloegten (Good Bye Lenin). The first two seasons of the show adapt the first novel in Kutscher's series* and, in 2018, the 16 episodes of these seasons appeared on Netflix in the U.S. all at once. Now Kino has packaged these two seasons...Read the entire review »
Diary of a Mad Housewife (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: The darkly funny Diary of a Mad Housewife was somewhat unsurprisingly the final film from married filmmaking team Eleanor and Frank Perry (David and Lisa, The Swimmer). The film was released in 1970; the couple were divorced and creatively went their separate ways in 1971.Based on a popular novel by Sue Kaufman, the film describes the dissatisfaction of Upper West Side housewife Tina Balser (Carrie Snodgress). Reportedly, the book is composed (as advertised) like a journal, but the film avoids typical diaristic devices like voice-over and instead puts us in Tina's headspace simply through the placement of the...Read the entire review »
