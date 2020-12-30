DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 29th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 29th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century - The Complete Collection (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVWay back in March 1979 - Was it really nearly 42 years ago? - I dragged several pals to the Wayne-State Theater to see the movie Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. I wasn't expecting something as visually stupendous as Star Wars, but the production had been hyped in the pages of Starlog magazine and elsewhere with tantalizing pre-production artwork. I was already a fan of the original 1939 serial starring Buster Crabbe and its like-minded half-brothers, the Flash Gordon serials made before and after it. What could go wrong?I recall slowly sinking into my theater seat even before the end of the silly opening titles, used in the movie but not the subsequent series, a disco-y, half-baked attempt to emulate the 007 title designs of Maurice Binder. By the time the house lights came up I was pretty mortified, and my unforgiving friends never let up about what a rotten movie-going experi...Read the entire review »
Riders of Death Valley (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI was surprised to read many disparaging reviews of the Western serial Riders of Death Valley (1941), viewers lambasting what they considered its interminable pacing, a B-Western story stretched across a 15-chapters running more than four hours. Well, I suppose that would be my reaction, too, were I to watch the whole shebang in a single sitting. Serials were never meant to be seen that way, but rather savored one-per-week over three-to-four months. All serials are shamelessly padded and repetitive, to be sure, but Riders of Death Valley is a cut above the usual chapter play for a number of reasons. Produced by Universal, it was, reportedly, the first million-dollar serial. This is a dubious claim; even the priciest serials, such as the 1936 Flash Gordon, cost just $350,000, and that was considered quite lavish. Judging by what's onscreen, the actual cost was probably in the $40...Read the entire review »
