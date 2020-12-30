DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 29th, 2020

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century - The Complete Collection (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Way back in March 1979 - Was it really nearly 42 years ago? - I dragged several pals to the Wayne-State Theater to see the movie Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. I wasn't expecting something as visually stupendous as Star Wars, but the production had been hyped in the pages of Starlog magazine and elsewhere with tantalizing pre-production artwork. I was already a fan of the original 1939 serial starring Buster Crabbe and its like-minded half-brothers, the Flash Gordon serials made before and after it. What could go wrong?I recall slowly sinking into my theater seat even before the end of the silly opening titles, used in the movie but not the subsequent series, a disco-y, half-baked attempt to emulate the 007 title designs of Maurice Binder. By the time the house lights came up I was pretty mortified, and my unforgiving friends never let up about what a rotten movie-going experi...Read the entire review »