DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 28th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Total Recall (1990) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:If Dutch Director Paul Verhoeven's name appears in the opening credits, you know you're in for a good time. The master of social satire, violent action and graphic sexuality, Verhoeven is the filmmaker behind such immortal classics as Robocop, Basic Instinct, Starship Troopers and Showgirls. His 1990 science-fiction film Total Recall is based on Philip K. Dick's short story "We Can Remember it for You Wholesale," and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a construction worker plagued with dreams of Mars who ultimately ends up in a fantastical espionage fight for his life. This $50-million-plus thriller w...Read the entire review »
Play Misty for Me (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterDave Garver (Clint Eastwood) is on the cusp of a major life change. After a period of philandering and fooling around (no doubt partially facilitated through his minor celebrity status as a late-night jazz DJ in the small California coastline town of Carmel-by-the-Sea), he's considering not only a career change (with his resume out to a TV producer), but also thinking about his ex-girlfriend Tobie (Donna Mills), who left him and cut off contact because he couldn't stay faithful to her. The good news is that Tobie reappears, and is willing to consider reconciliation; the bad news is that she appears after Dave has what he believes is a one-night stand with Evelyn (Jessica Walter), who has been calling into his radio show anonymously, asking him to play Erroll Garner's "Misty." Evelyn seems nice at first, but quickly becomes possessive and then deranged, with a mind to making sure nothing comes betwee...Read the entire review »
