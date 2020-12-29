DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 28th, 2020

Play Misty for Me (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Dave Garver (Clint Eastwood) is on the cusp of a major life change. After a period of philandering and fooling around (no doubt partially facilitated through his minor celebrity status as a late-night jazz DJ in the small California coastline town of Carmel-by-the-Sea), he's considering not only a career change (with his resume out to a TV producer), but also thinking about his ex-girlfriend Tobie (Donna Mills), who left him and cut off contact because he couldn't stay faithful to her. The good news is that Tobie reappears, and is willing to consider reconciliation; the bad news is that she appears after Dave has what he believes is a one-night stand with Evelyn (Jessica Walter), who has been calling into his radio show anonymously, asking him to play Erroll Garner's "Misty." Evelyn seems nice at first, but quickly becomes possessive and then deranged, with a mind to making sure nothing comes betwee...Read the entire review »