DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I saw an article recently that declared, The Godfather: Part III was always worthy. I have to agree. Does it reach the heights of its two legendary predecessors, The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II? No, not quite, but Part III has always been a different kind of movie. Vito and Fredo Corleone are long dead, and Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) is an aged man trying to go legit for the sake of his family. The movie is less about mobsters in America than it is about corruption in Italy, with a sprawling story of financial deception at the highest levels of power. One of this year's few pleasant surprises is the release of a new edit of the film, The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which Director F...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Panic - aka Bakterion (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Tonino Ricci's 1982 film Panic introduces us to Professor Adams (Roberto Ricci), a mad scientist of sorts who has set up shop for himself in a quaint English town where he's researching bacteria of some sort. The experiments that he does on his lab animals soon proves to have unexpected results when they critters turn on one another and kill!Of course, this being a quickly made, low budget horror movie and all, this dangerous strain of bacteria makes its way into the body of the good doctor, whose face turns into a melted, globby mess and turns him into a bloodthirsty monster. As he goes about picking off horny teenagers first and random townsfolk after that, the murders soon come to the attention of the heroic Captain Kirk (David Warbeck), with some help from Jane Blake (Janet Argen), who finds himself in a rush against time to bring the monster in and ...Read the entire review »
The Barbarians (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Ruggero Deodato, the same man who gave us Cannibal Holocaust (among countless other Italian horror and genre classics) for Cannon Films in 1987 in an almost certain attempt to cash in on the success of Conan The Barbarian a few years earlier, The Barbarians might be light on substance but it's plenty entertaining if you're in the right frame of mind for it.Set in a fantasy world centuries removed from our own, a roving gang of performers known as The Ragnicks travel the land, in possession of a gem that gives Queen Canary (Virginia Bryant) magical abilities. Canary is also the adopted mother of Kutchek (Peter Paul) and Gore (David Paul), twin brothers who have been raised in the Ragnick tradition. Causing no shortage of trouble in the area is the sinister Kadar (Richard Lynch), a villainous... villain hoping to get ahold of that...Read the entire review »
