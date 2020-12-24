DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020

Panic - aka Bakterion (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Tonino Ricci's 1982 film Panic introduces us to Professor Adams (Roberto Ricci), a mad scientist of sorts who has set up shop for himself in a quaint English town where he's researching bacteria of some sort. The experiments that he does on his lab animals soon proves to have unexpected results when they critters turn on one another and kill!Of course, this being a quickly made, low budget horror movie and all, this dangerous strain of bacteria makes its way into the body of the good doctor, whose face turns into a melted, globby mess and turns him into a bloodthirsty monster. As he goes about picking off horny teenagers first and random townsfolk after that, the murders soon come to the attention of the heroic Captain Kirk (David Warbeck), with some help from Jane Blake (Janet Argen), who finds himself in a rush against time to bring the monster in and ...Read the entire review »