What version of The Killer (1989) should I buy?

Hello, I am looking to buy The Killer on DVD but have run into a few problems. I recently bought the Dragon Dynasty release and the audio was awful. It was completely different from what I was used to hearing when I watched clips of the film online. I am unable to post links, so below I wrote the exact names of the Youtube videos I am referring to. I know that this is very annoying and I am sorry that this is the only way I can post this.



This is what the DVD I purchased sounded like: "the killer-first scene" 1:23



While this is what I want the audio to sound like: "The Killer 1989 CHINESE movie" The video is 1 hour 51 minutes long, but the scene you want to look at is at 4:53



I hope that you can hear the clear difference. Does anyone here own a DVD copy of The Killer that sounds like the first link I posted? Sorry again for all the trouble. Thanks a lot.

