DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

What version of The Killer (1989) should I buy?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

What version of The Killer (1989) should I buy?

   
Old 12-22-20, 11:24 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
What version of The Killer (1989) should I buy?
Hello, I am looking to buy The Killer on DVD but have run into a few problems. I recently bought the Dragon Dynasty release and the audio was awful. It was completely different from what I was used to hearing when I watched clips of the film online. I am unable to post links, so below I wrote the exact names of the Youtube videos I am referring to. I know that this is very annoying and I am sorry that this is the only way I can post this.

This is what the DVD I purchased sounded like: "the killer-first scene" 1:23

While this is what I want the audio to sound like: "The Killer 1989 CHINESE movie" The video is 1 hour 51 minutes long, but the scene you want to look at is at 4:53

I hope that you can hear the clear difference. Does anyone here own a DVD copy of The Killer that sounds like the first link I posted? Sorry again for all the trouble. Thanks a lot.
Girodeli is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.