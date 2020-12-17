DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 16th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Raining In The Mountain (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Raining In Of The Mountain, directed by King Hu in 1979, takes place during the Ming Dynasty and it revolves around a Buddhist abbot who lives in a remote monastery called The Three Treasures Temple in the middle of a remote mountain range. His main task in life is to ensure the safety of a sacred scroll handwritten by a monk named Tripitaki. As he's aged over the years, it's time to name his successor and so he winds up accepting the assistance of both a wealthy aristocratic man named Wen (Yueh Sun) and a military man named General Wang (Feng Tien), and their respective entourages including a master thief named White Fox (Hsu Feng), in doing so. What he doesn't realize is that both of these men are out to steal the scroll, their offers of assistance really nothing more than a simple ruse that they hope will fool the abbot. The abbot's first disciple, Hui Tung (Shih Jun), ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Beverly Hills Cop (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: It's nice to see a film at various points within your life and have an evolving point of view with each viewing. Far be it for me to imbue something so profound with Beverly Hills Cop, but I remember renting this from my video store when I was 13 and two things happened while watching it: first, I laughed so hard I was crying because Eddie Murphy's performance was hilarious, hands down. Second was the language in the film took me back a step or two. It's not like I was puritanical or anything, but it was surprising to see how many profanities were used. I had seen Murphy's films before and even for this, it was a surprise. As I've seen it through the years though, while I've still relished the scenes Murphy is in, it's the impact his presence had on other characters (among other things) that have made it fun viewing. Written by Daniel Petrie Jr. (
