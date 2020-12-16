DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 15th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,370
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 15th, 2020
Recommended
The Killing Floor (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1984 fact-based drama The Killing Floor looks at the struggle to unionize the Chicago Stockyards in the late 1910s. The main character is Frank Custer (Damien Leake), a black man from the southern U.S. who travels with his best friend Thomas (Ernest Rayford) in search of war-time work. Frank is assigned to mop up the blood from the stockyard kill floor but realizes that the only way to move up is to become a butcher. Union man Bremer (Clarence Felder) sees Frank's quiet but insistent drive and figures he's the kind of man they need to join the union and convince the other black workers to join as well.Scripted by playwright Leslie Lee (based on a screen story by Elsa Rassbach and adaptation by Ron Milner) and directed by Bill Duke (
Coming to America (4K UHD + Digital Steelbook) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by John Landis in 1988, Coming To America begins in the fictional African country of Zamunda, ruled by King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) and his loyal Queen Aoleon (Madge Sinclair). They have one son together, Akeem (Eddie Murphy), and soon he is to be wed by way of an arranged marriage. While his bride to be certainly is beautiful, he's unimpressed by the fact that she really has no personality of her own, having been groomed since birth to want to do whatever he wants to do, when he wants to do it. Unhappy by this lot in life, he talks his father into letting him go to America, with his trusty servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) in tow.While the king believes Akeem's trip is just a way for him to âsew his wild oats' before getting hitched, the reality is that he's actually hoping to find true love. And what better part of America to find a future q...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off