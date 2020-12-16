DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

Coming to America (4K UHD + Digital Steelbook) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by John Landis in 1988, Coming To America begins in the fictional African country of Zamunda, ruled by King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) and his loyal Queen Aoleon (Madge Sinclair). They have one son together, Akeem (Eddie Murphy), and soon he is to be wed by way of an arranged marriage. While his bride to be certainly is beautiful, he's unimpressed by the fact that she really has no personality of her own, having been groomed since birth to want to do whatever he wants to do, when he wants to do it. Unhappy by this lot in life, he talks his father into letting him go to America, with his trusty servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) in tow.While the king believes Akeem's trip is just a way for him to âsew his wild oats' before getting hitched, the reality is that he's actually hoping to find true love. And what better part of America to find a future q...Read the entire review »