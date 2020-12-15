DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 14th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 14th, 2020
Recommended
Alphabet City (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: It's always exciting to discover a new company dedicated to putting out lesser-known and little-loved titles on Blu-ray with the kind of affection and attention they haven't received in the past. Fun City Editions has thrown their hat into the ring with a handful of titles so far, produced in cooperation with the fine folks at Vinegar Syndrome (meaning you can get some nifty limited edition art with your flick if you manage to snag one of those LE versions from the VS website).The label's first release is Amos Poe's Alphabet City from 1984. Poe was a significant part of the late '70s/early '80s downtown New York scene -- his Blank Generation is a key punk-rock film -- and
Paramount Presents: Trading Places (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:John Landis' 1983 comedy Trading Places takes a well-known premise (this is, for all intents and purposes, a re-worked version of The Prince And The Pauper) and effectively brings it into what was, at the time of its release, the modern day. The story introduces us to Randolph Duke (Ralph Bellamy) and his brother Mortimer (Don Ameche). These guys are rich. VERY rich. And as very rich people tend to get bored, it would seem, they decide to amuse themselves with a little bet that winds up throwing the lives of two dissimilar men into disarray. Their intent is to figure out how much of your success in life comes from your environment and how much of it comes from genetics.It's here that we meet Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd), an ivy league educated commodities broker employed by Duke & Duke who would seem to have it all, and Billy Ray Valentine (E...Read the entire review »
