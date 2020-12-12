DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 11th, 2020

The Gunfighter (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

During June and July 1950, the Western movie genre changed dramatically. There had been many important early Westerns, of course, from the 1903 silent film The Great Train Robbery through John Ford's Stagecoach (1939) and Howard Hawks's Red River (1948), but in the summer of 1950 three features heralded a far-reaching transformation. The B-Western genre was fast dying out and moving its tropes to series television, while, up to then, most A-Westerns weren't all that different from the Bs; glossier with bigger stars, certainly, often in Technicolor, yes, but precious few could be considered genre landmarks. But then within weeks of one another came Anthony Mann's Winchester â73, the first of the dark, psychological Westerns starring Jimmy Stewart; Delmer Daves's Broken Arrow, also with Stewart, one of the first major Hollywood movies to treat Native Americans empa...