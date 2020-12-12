DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 11th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 11th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Silent Running (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:By its very nature, we expect hard science-fiction to be emotionally distant and cold, mirroring the glory and the shame of the human experience through speculative technology. Silent Running's tonal experimentation mixes terrific hard science-fiction that contains some of the greatest space effects and models of the time (No surprise there, director Douglas Trumbull was in charge of the visual effects on 2001: A Space Odyssey) with an emotionally vibrant and vulnerable plea for the preservation of our nature.That's a hard market to pinpoint: Those looking for an emotionally resonant drama might be turned off by the film's clinical approach to its technology, and sci-fi fans who eat that stuff up might think that Bruce Dern's expressive performance and the melancholic Joan Baez soundtrack are tonally over-the-top and aggressively on-...Read the entire review »
The Gunfighter (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVDuring June and July 1950, the Western movie genre changed dramatically. There had been many important early Westerns, of course, from the 1903 silent film The Great Train Robbery through John Ford's Stagecoach (1939) and Howard Hawks's Red River (1948), but in the summer of 1950 three features heralded a far-reaching transformation. The B-Western genre was fast dying out and moving its tropes to series television, while, up to then, most A-Westerns weren't all that different from the Bs; glossier with bigger stars, certainly, often in Technicolor, yes, but precious few could be considered genre landmarks. But then within weeks of one another came Anthony Mann's Winchester â73, the first of the dark, psychological Westerns starring Jimmy Stewart; Delmer Daves's Broken Arrow, also with Stewart, one of the first major Hollywood movies to treat Native Americans empa...Read the entire review »
