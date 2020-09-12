DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 8th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Schitt\'s Creek: The Complete Collection (Seasons 1 - 6)
by Ryan KeeferThe Show: As I write this, we're in the wake of Warner Brothers going a long way to remove movie going experiences as we know them. It's part of a continuing surreal nature of 2020, which also included the unexpected success of the Canadian television show Schitt's Creek. With everyone on lockdown a lot of what seemed to come out around my demographic was word about this show, one that my wife has watched all the way through not once but twice this year. So, may as well grab the physical media and take a look at all this. The name of the show is of a fictitious town, one that finds new citizens in the Rose family; Johnny (Eugene Levy, Best in Show) is a video-store owner whose bus...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Star Trek: Short Treks
by Ryan KeeferThe Show: Laying out whatever qualifications I have on the Star Trek mythology, I've seen a few of the movies, and watched the first show, and scattered things of the subsequent ones. And while I have not seen Star Trek: Discovery, the edition of the show on the CBS streaming package by executive producer Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies) and Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Into Darkness), so I don't know how it is or is not, but they've done something unique with this Short Treks presentation. The premise of these episodes is easy, in they are short films (8 to 18 or 19 minutes each), which allow Kurtzman and others to expand on some of the stories told by the characters on the show. And for someone...Read the entire review »
