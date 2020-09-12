DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 8th, 2020

Schitt\'s Creek: The Complete Collection (Seasons 1 - 6)

by Ryan Keefer The Show: As I write this, we're in the wake of Warner Brothers going a long way to remove movie going experiences as we know them. It's part of a continuing surreal nature of 2020, which also included the unexpected success of the Canadian television show Schitt's Creek. With everyone on lockdown a lot of what seemed to come out around my demographic was word about this show, one that my wife has watched all the way through not once but twice this year. So, may as well grab the physical media and take a look at all this. The name of the show is of a fictitious town, one that finds new citizens in the Rose family; Johnny (Eugene Levy, Best in Show) is a video-store owner whose bus...Read the entire review »