DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 4th, 2020

It\'s a Wonderful Life 4K UHD Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak Before we get to the review: There are some collectors who only have a regular Blu-ray player, who buy 4K releases in order to watch the Blu-ray disc it comes with, while keeping the 4K disc for a future purchase of a 4K player. DO NOT apply this philosophy to this release, since the regular Blu-ray only contains the colorized (i.e. bastardized) version of the film.The Movie:It's a Wonderful Life, the holiday season staple and beloved classic that was a major box-office bomb when it was released in 1946, was the first film James Stewart agreed to star in after returning from World War II. At the time, Stewart suffered from PTSD after seeing all the horrors and inhumanities that the war offered, and wasn't interested in returning to acting so soon. But director Frank Capra, who saw his own share of atrocities while he was putting together the Why We...