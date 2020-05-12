DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 4th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,359
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 4th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
It\'s a Wonderful Life 4K UHD Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakBefore we get to the review: There are some collectors who only have a regular Blu-ray player, who buy 4K releases in order to watch the Blu-ray disc it comes with, while keeping the 4K disc for a future purchase of a 4K player. DO NOT apply this philosophy to this release, since the regular Blu-ray only contains the colorized (i.e. bastardized) version of the film.The Movie:It's a Wonderful Life, the holiday season staple and beloved classic that was a major box-office bomb when it was released in 1946, was the first film James Stewart agreed to star in after returning from World War II. At the time, Stewart suffered from PTSD after seeing all the horrors and inhumanities that the war offered, and wasn't interested in returning to acting so soon. But director Frank Capra, who saw his own share of atrocities while he was putting together the Why We...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Star Trek: Picard - Season One (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVStar Trek: Picard (2020-present) at long last returns the Star Trek franchise to something resembling the characters and vision of the future intended by original creator Gene Roddenberry and others. The revival of Star Trek, having begun with The Motion Picture in 1979, picked up speed throughout the 1980s with new feature films starring the original series' cast, then, concurrently for a time, came Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-94), Deep Space Nine (1993-99), and Voyager (1995-2001). But then the carefully crafted Star Trek Universe began to unravel. Star Trek Nemesis (2002), the fourth and final feature film with the Next Generation cast, was poorly received, while Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-05) made disturbing storytelling shifts following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and was cancelled four seasons into an intended seve...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off