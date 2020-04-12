DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 3rd, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Love Me Tonight (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVPreviously released by Kino on DVD in 2004 with many of the same extra features, the classic 1932 musical Love Me Tonight yet it garnered scant attention at the time, this reviewing noting had "this title, with the same transfer and the same set of extras been released with the words "Criterion Collection" printed on its spine, reviewers would be falling over themselves to hail its release."Kino's new Blu-ray is equally praise-worthy. Made by Paramount, it's the best musical of the early-talkie era and, with Warner's 42nd Street and RKO's Flying Down to Rio the most influential. The film is set in present-day (i.e., 1932) pre-war Paris and stars Maurice Chevalier as carefree tailor Maurice Courtelin, carefree that is until playboy Vicomte ...Read the entire review »
