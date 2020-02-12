DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 1st, 2020

The Face at the Window (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV I confess that, until now, I'd never seen any of the â30s British thrillers starring cult actor Tod Slaughter. Watching the peculiar The Face at the Window (1939) I began wondering, "Is this a representative title? Are the others all like this?" Based on various scholarship about Slaughter and listening to the Blu-ray's well-researched audio commentary track, the answer, apparently, is yes, pretty much. Though far more permissive on matters of sex, British censors have long held an aversion to flat-out horror. During the 1980s the "video nasty," graphic horror films on video cassette but without British Board of Film Classification seals caused quite a stir. Before that, everyone from director Michael Powell to the folks at Hammer Films sparred over every spilled drop of cinematic blood. During the second-half of the 1930s, horror films from Hollywood were all but banned, and this, in part,...Read the entire review »