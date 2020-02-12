DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Lost Weekend (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAnother great Billy Wilder release on Blu-ray from Kino -- How many Wilder films does that make it thus far? Ten? -- The Lost Weekend (1945) is alternately described as a film noir drama and social problem film, revolving around a self-loathing (yet amiable and erudite), would-be writer (Ray Milland), whose alcoholism is taking over and gradually ruining his life. What doesn't sound much like a fun night out at the movies, in the hands of Wilder and co-writer Charles Brackett, is a completely engrossing story that in every scene rises high above the kind of TV-movies and After School specials one associates with such material. The very end of the picture feels very slightly compromised to comply with the demands of the Production Code, but for the most part The Lost Weekend pulls few punches: it's harrowingly believable and hardly dated at all.
Highly Recommended
The Face at the Window (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI confess that, until now, I'd never seen any of the â30s British thrillers starring cult actor Tod Slaughter. Watching the peculiar The Face at the Window (1939) I began wondering, "Is this a representative title? Are the others all like this?" Based on various scholarship about Slaughter and listening to the Blu-ray's well-researched audio commentary track, the answer, apparently, is yes, pretty much. Though far more permissive on matters of sex, British censors have long held an aversion to flat-out horror. During the 1980s the "video nasty," graphic horror films on video cassette but without British Board of Film Classification seals caused quite a stir. Before that, everyone from director Michael Powell to the folks at Hammer Films sparred over every spilled drop of cinematic blood. During the second-half of the 1930s, horror films from Hollywood were all but banned, and this, in part,...Read the entire review »
Pierrot le fou: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Pierrot le fou (1965) makes its long-awaited return to The Criterion Collection, after the original Blu-ray went out of print. The film, directed by Jean-Luc Godard and starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina, has become iconic. It's a couple-on-the-run love story that thumbs its nose at narrative and genre conventions. It's a potentially intimidating pop-art freakout full of puzzling elisions, surreal sidetracks, and Brechtian alienation that nonetheless alienates far fewer viewers than the more directly political films Godard was about to make.Belmondo is Ferdinand, a middle-class husband who is drowning in ennui. In one of the film's most referenced sequences, Ferdin...Read the entire review »
