DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 25th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,350
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 25th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Mad Max (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Read the entire review »
Christ Stopped at Eboli: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: In 1935, Italian artist and writer Carlo Levi was sentenced to internal exile for anti-Fascist activism. He was forced to leave his middle-class life in the Northern city of Turin for the impoverished rural Southern area of Lucania. Levi recounted this time in his 1945 memoir Christ Stopped at Eboli, which was adapted to film in 1979 by Francesco Rosi (Salvatore Giuliano). While the film was released internationally in a 2 1/2-hour cut, Criterion's new Blu-ray restores the original miniseries length of four hour-long episodes.It's easy to see how one could be tempted to shorten Rosi's miniseries, as the full-length version is unrushed and seems as interested in explorin...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off