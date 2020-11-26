DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 25th, 2020

Christ Stopped at Eboli: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: In 1935, Italian artist and writer Carlo Levi was sentenced to internal exile for anti-Fascist activism. He was forced to leave his middle-class life in the Northern city of Turin for the impoverished rural Southern area of Lucania. Levi recounted this time in his 1945 memoir Christ Stopped at Eboli, which was adapted to film in 1979 by Francesco Rosi (Salvatore Giuliano). While the film was released internationally in a 2 1/2-hour cut, Criterion's new Blu-ray restores the original miniseries length of four hour-long episodes.It's easy to see how one could be tempted to shorten Rosi's miniseries, as the full-length version is unrushed and seems as interested in explorin...Read the entire review »