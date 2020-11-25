DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 24th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 24th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Parasite (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferMan, it seems like a million years ago when we were all sitting around, marveling at the filmmaking genius of Bong Joon Ho on a wider level, right? I mean, lots of us already knew from seeing Snowpiercer or Mother, but seeing his work praised almost universally was cool but also strange. Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Ulysses (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVUlysses (Ulisse, 1954), adapted from Homer's Odyssey, was quite the unusual production for its time. A collaboration of Italian, French, and U.S. companies was rare in 1954. It was largely produced and directed by Italians, but featured two Hollywood stars, Kirk Douglas and, to a much lesser extent, Anthony Quinn. In Italy, however, Silvana Mangano, the wife of co-producer Dino de Laurentiis, received top billing. Further, it was shot in 3-D, though apparently never exhibited in that process, and it's possible the complete left/right 3-D negatives no longer survive. Acclaimed cinematographer Eugen SchÃ¼fftan, whose diverse credits include the photography of Eyes without a Face and The Hustler, but who also did special effects for Fritz Lang's Metropolis, is likewise credited here with the visual effects, though in recent years much more attention has been paid ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Wonders of Aladdin (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV"Phffft!" -- the Genie of the LampNew England-based movie distributor-turned-producer Joseph E. Levine's big breakthrough was Hercules (1958), the Italian-made sword-and-sandal film Levine acquired for his company, Embassy Pictures. On a modest investment preparing the American version and for advertising and prints, the film became a huge hit, Levine pocketing $4.7 million in rentals, an enormous profit for a dubbed-into-English import. The sequel, Hercules Unchained (1959), did nearly as well. In response, Levine put together a package of three movies: Morgan, the Pirate and The Thief of Baghdad, both starring Hercules star Steve Reeves, along with The Wonders of Aladdin (1961), headlined by comic actor-dancer Donald O'Connor, Levine selling the package to MGM. The Wonders of Aladdin, clearly, was intended as a lighthearted family-friendly...Read the entire review »
