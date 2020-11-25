DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 24th, 2020

Ulysses (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Ulysses (Ulisse, 1954), adapted from Homer's Odyssey, was quite the unusual production for its time. A collaboration of Italian, French, and U.S. companies was rare in 1954. It was largely produced and directed by Italians, but featured two Hollywood stars, Kirk Douglas and, to a much lesser extent, Anthony Quinn. In Italy, however, Silvana Mangano, the wife of co-producer Dino de Laurentiis, received top billing. Further, it was shot in 3-D, though apparently never exhibited in that process, and it's possible the complete left/right 3-D negatives no longer survive. Acclaimed cinematographer Eugen SchÃ¼fftan, whose diverse credits include the photography of Eyes without a Face and The Hustler, but who also did special effects for Fritz Lang's Metropolis, is likewise credited here with the visual effects, though in recent years much more attention has been paid ...Read the entire review »