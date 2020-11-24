DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 23rd, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 23rd, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Beau Travail: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: In a review for the Chicago Reader, Jonathan Rosenbaum dubbed 1999's Beau Travail, "a beautiful mirage of a movie." This perfectly encapsulates the poetic unreality that director Claire Denis and her crew create in this dreamy desert riff on Melville's Billy Budd.The film is framed as the disjointed memories of a discharged master sergeant in the French foreign legion, as he wanders lost through civilian life (not unlike the late passages of Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker). Played by Denis Lavant, who is well-known for physically expressive roles in films like Mauvais Sang and
Highly Recommended
Dragnet (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVReportedly the first original feature film adapted from a television series, Dragnet (1954) is an excellent police procedural/crime film, far better in fact than its reputation. Originally a radio series debuting in 1949, the first TV show first ran from 1951 to 1959, and following a 1966 TV-movie/pilot film, Dragnet was revived from 1967-70. That last Dragnet, unfortunately, is the one everyone remembers, for creator-star Jack Webb's famously stiff if rat-a-tat acting style, and its striking, even ludicrous contrast to the TV-imagined world of â60s counter-culture. While the revived series still airs in syndication and is available on DVD, the infinitely superior original show from the fifties has inexplicably remained in home video limbo. Poor copies of episodes that have fallen into the public domain have been released, but these only hint at the original Dragnet's i...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Eiger Sanction (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Read the entire review »
