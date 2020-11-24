DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 23rd, 2020

Dragnet (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Reportedly the first original feature film adapted from a television series, Dragnet (1954) is an excellent police procedural/crime film, far better in fact than its reputation. Originally a radio series debuting in 1949, the first TV show first ran from 1951 to 1959, and following a 1966 TV-movie/pilot film, Dragnet was revived from 1967-70. That last Dragnet, unfortunately, is the one everyone remembers, for creator-star Jack Webb's famously stiff if rat-a-tat acting style, and its striking, even ludicrous contrast to the TV-imagined world of â60s counter-culture. While the revived series still airs in syndication and is available on DVD, the infinitely superior original show from the fifties has inexplicably remained in home video limbo. Poor copies of episodes that have fallen into the public domain have been released, but these only hint at the original Dragnet's i...Read the entire review »