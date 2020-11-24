DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 23rd, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 23rd, 2020

   
Old 11-24-20, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,348
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 23rd, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Beau Travail: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: In a review for the Chicago Reader, Jonathan Rosenbaum dubbed 1999's Beau Travail, "a beautiful mirage of a movie." This perfectly encapsulates the poetic unreality that director Claire Denis and her crew create in this dreamy desert riff on Melville's Billy Budd.The film is framed as the disjointed memories of a discharged master sergeant in the French foreign legion, as he wanders lost through civilian life (not unlike the late passages of Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker). Played by Denis Lavant, who is well-known for physically expressive roles in films like Mauvais Sang and

 

Highly Recommended
Dragnet (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Reportedly the first original feature film adapted from a television series, Dragnet (1954) is an excellent police procedural/crime film, far better in fact than its reputation. Originally a radio series debuting in 1949, the first TV show first ran from 1951 to 1959, and following a 1966 TV-movie/pilot film, Dragnet was revived from 1967-70. That last Dragnet, unfortunately, is the one everyone remembers, for creator-star Jack Webb's famously stiff if rat-a-tat acting style, and its striking, even ludicrous contrast to the TV-imagined world of â60s counter-culture. While the revived series still airs in syndication and is available on DVD, the infinitely superior original show from the fifties has inexplicably remained in home video limbo. Poor copies of episodes that have fallen into the public domain have been released, but these only hint at the original Dragnet's i...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
The Eiger Sanction (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie: Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.