DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, November 19th, 2020
Recommended
Amazon Women on the Moon (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA hit-and-(mostly)-miss comedy anthology that works best when spoofing old movies, Amazon Women on the Moon (1987) somewhat emulates the less-slick but much funnier The Kentucky Fried Movie (1977), made independently by producer Robert K. Weiss and director John Landis. Both have a hand in Amazon Women, but instead of Kentucky's writers - David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, the "ZAZ" team later responsible for Airplane! and Police Squad!/The Naked Gun - this film was written by the team of Michael Barrie and Jim Mulholland. Primarily associated with Johnny Carson and, later, David Letterman, their vignettes are sometimes clever, sometimes excruciating.Five directors are credited for the 20 segments, strung together without much glue to hold it together. Besides Landis and Weiss, the others are Joe Dante, writer Carl Gottlieb, and actor Peter...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Jack and the Beanstalk (plus Africa Screams) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVNot long ago the folks at the 3-D Film Archive and ClassicFlix announced plans for a major restoration of Abbott & Costello's 1952 family comedy Jack and the Beanstalk, a release promising scads of extra features in addition to their typically meticulous restoration work. When Jack and the Beanstalk turned up in DVD Talk's screener pool recently, my reaction was, "That was fast!" and I eagerly grabbed it, unaware that what I'd actually selected was the same movie but from a different label, VCI, offering the film now with their own alleged "4K restoration." As it's been for many decades, Jack and the Beanstalk is in the public domain, and as was the case with VHS and DVD, budget labels have been quick to cash in. (Bud) Abbott & (Lou) Costello spent nearly their entire movie career (1940-56) at Universal, though Universal loaned them out to MGM for a few films in the firs...Read the entire review »
