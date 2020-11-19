DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 18th, 2020

The Last Starfighter (Arrow) (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Alex Rogan has big dreams. Currently stuck working as the de facto handyman in the trailer park where he lives with his mom and younger brother, he intends to go to an out-of-state college with his girlfriend Maggie (Catherine Mary Stewart) and leave small-town life behind. As it turns out, a great opportunity does land in his lap, but it's not from the bank processing his loan application, but a mysterious man who calls himself Centauri (Robert Preston). As it turns out, Alex's favorite pasttime, playing the Starfighter arcade machine in the trailer park picnic area, is actually a sly recruiting tool that Centauri is using to try and find anyone with enough skill to join the battle against the Ko-Dan Armada. At first, Alex is reluctant, but with the encouragement of his unflaggingly optimistic alien co-pilot Grig (Dan O'Herlihy), he finds himself flying into battle as the last hope for the heroic Rylans. Read the entire review »