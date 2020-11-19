DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 18th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,343
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 18th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Test Tube Babies / Guilty Parents (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe seventh volume in Kino's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture, this latest double-bill, Test Tube Babies (1948) and Guilty Parents (1934) offers films alike in some respects but stylistically starkly different. Test Tube Babies was made by producer George Weiss, the same fellow who backed Ed Wood's notorious Glen or Glenda? (1953), Phil "Robot Monster" Tucker's Dance Hall Racket (1953) and other no-budget wonders, while Guilty Parents is far more polished. Though undoubtedly ultra-cheap, the production values of that earlier film are about on-par with semi-reputable "Poverty Row" films from that same era. In other words, Guilty Parents looks like a real movie, albeit an extremely low-budget one, while Test Tube Babies displays an awkward, rudimentary quality not far removed from the cross-eyed masterpieces of Ed W...Read the entire review »
The Last Starfighter (Arrow) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterAlex Rogan has big dreams. Currently stuck working as the de facto handyman in the trailer park where he lives with his mom and younger brother, he intends to go to an out-of-state college with his girlfriend Maggie (Catherine Mary Stewart) and leave small-town life behind. As it turns out, a great opportunity does land in his lap, but it's not from the bank processing his loan application, but a mysterious man who calls himself Centauri (Robert Preston). As it turns out, Alex's favorite pasttime, playing the Starfighter arcade machine in the trailer park picnic area, is actually a sly recruiting tool that Centauri is using to try and find anyone with enough skill to join the battle against the Ko-Dan Armada. At first, Alex is reluctant, but with the encouragement of his unflaggingly optimistic alien co-pilot Grig (Dan O'Herlihy), he finds himself flying into battle as the last hope for the heroic Rylans. Read the entire review »
Skip It
Antebellum (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM: Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off