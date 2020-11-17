DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 16th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 16th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Claudine - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
In August, with Black Lives Matter protests against police violence prompting discussions of racial justice and representation across the country, the New York Times published an article about The Criterion Collection. In conversation with the company's president, Peter Becker, they questioned why, with a modern library of over a thousand titles, Criterion had only inducted nine films by Black directors, as well as passing on offers to pick up films like Daughters of the Dust, which remained unavailable on disc for over 10 years afterward. Claudine, the story of a Black single mother trying to balance the needs of her family with her desire for a relationship, was probably already licensed and in the works when the article ran, not to mention it isn't by a Black director, but the film (which does not seem to come up often in discussion of great sociopolitical films) is still a valuable selection in terms of Criterion using their industry power to highlight a diverse range of stories, and bring attention to movies that have otherwise disappeared from the cultural consciousness. Read the entire review »

 

Highly Recommended
Brides of Dracula (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie: Read the entire review »
